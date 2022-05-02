Evening headlines: Russian State TV simulates nuclear attack on Ireland; Couple will choose jail rather than pay fine for travelling 70km to mass during lockdown

Here are some of this evening's top news stories on Independent.ie.

Russian State TV simulates nuclear attack on Ireland

A television programme shown in Russia appears to demonstrate how Ireland would be completely destroyed by an underwater nuclear drone launched by one of its navy’s submarines.

DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson rejects poll predictions of Sinn Féin election win

Mr Donaldson emphasised he believes the DUP will win the upcoming assembly election, and is targeting gains in West Belfast and Fermanagh South Tyrone. While he has previously refused to commit to nominate a deputy first minister to serve with a Sinn Féin first minister, he insisted his party can work with them.

Man (40s) dies after his car collides with a wall in Co Meath

A man in his 40s has died following a car crash this morning in Co Meath. His car collided with a wall on Patrick Street, Trim, at around 1.55am.

Couple will choose jail over paying €300 fine for travelling 70km to mass during lockdown

A Catholic couple say they will go to jail rather than pay a €300 fine for travelling 70km to attend mass during lockdown.

RTÉ racing pundit Ted Walsh apologises for saying ‘hiding wouldn’t be good enough’ for horse that refused to jump

RTÉ commentator Ted Walsh has apologised after saying “a hiding wouldn’t be good enough” for a “chicken-hearted, cowardly” horse that pulled up before a fence during Punchestown, causing a jockey to fall.

‘We will be back,’ owner of shop gutted by fire vows

The devastated owner of a shop gutted in a blaze late last night in Bettystown, Co Meath has vowed to return to serve the local community. Emergency services had spent the night bringing the fire under control.

Sales of Irish private islands soar as international buyers warm to their isolation and value for money

Sales of Irish islands have soared over the past five years as international buyers warm to their isolation, safety, 'green' appeal and value for money compared to Caribbean and Mediterranean hideaways.

Four in five women in Ireland are not confident of spotting a symptom of ovarian cancer

Four in five women in Ireland are not confident of spotting a symptom of ovarian cancer although Ireland has one of the highest death rates from the disease in Europe.

‘A lot of people are in dire poverty’ – Numbers seeking help from Capuchin Day Centre surges

The number of people seeking help at the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin city centre has spiked as inflation and the cost-of-living crisis begin to hit home.

Fitness instructor woke up in ICU a month after having a heart attack

Alan Ferron, a 36-year-old father and fitness instructor, is urging others to pay attention to any symptoms – no matter how seemingly trivial – that could signal an impending heart attack or heart disease.

Ceremonies to mark centenary of outbreak of Civil War and death of Michael Collins

Ireland will attempt to salvage key elements of the Decade of Centenaries programme after the Covid-19 pandemic played havoc with numerous public events over the past two years.

Charlie Bird to lead Darkness into Light walk in Wicklow this year

Charlie Bird is expected to lead the Darkness into Light walk in Wicklow this year. The former RTÉ broadcaster (72) will reportedly lead the fundraising walk as it returns to Bray for an in-person event on the morning of Saturday, May 7.