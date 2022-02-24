Evening headlines: Russian forces take control of Chernobyl; Man who was shot in row over dog on Tallaght farmland dies in hospital

Here are the top stories on independent.ie this evening
US President Joe Biden has announced new sanctions as Ukrainian forces battle Russian invaders on three sides. Biden spoke out after the Kremlin mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.
A father-of-four who was shot multiple times in a farmland row over a dog died in hospital today after the life support machine that was keeping him alive was switched off.
The 2 Johnnies are absent from t heir show on 2FM today as RTÉ said it is “reviewing the matter” after they were called out for “virulently sexist” material.
William Ryan (35), who is stationed at Aughrim garda station in Co Wicklow, is charged with falsely imprisoning the woman and three counts of sexual assault against her at the garda station on September 29, 2020.
"First of all, what Russia has done is in breach of international law. It violates the UN Charter and we condemn it the same way we condemn all military actions. We work for peace and oppose war, whether Russia or anyone else carries it out.,” the Wexford TD said.
A bank made a loss of the total value of a €1.3m loan months after it was issued, the multi-million euro theft trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn has heard.
Tony Jacklin has reiterated his call for golf to listen to the Saudi Arabian plans for a new Super Golf League and said Rory McIlroy has jumped the gun in declaring the scheme "dead in the water."
A man convicted of a campaign of violence and rape against his younger brother beginning over 20 years ago was ‘induced’ by gardaí into confessing, the Court of Appeal was told today.
Road safety campaigners have pleaded for motorists to drive with more care after an alarming 300pc increase in the number of fatal accidents.