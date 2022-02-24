Evening headlines: Russian forces take control of Chernobyl; Man who was shot in row over dog on Tallaght farmland dies in hospital

Here are the top stories on independent.ie this evening

‘A brutal assault without justification’ – US President Joe Biden announces new sanctions as Russian forces take Chernobyl

US President Joe Biden has announced new sanctions as Ukrainian forces battle Russian invaders on three sides. Biden spoke out after the Kremlin mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Man who was shot in row over dog on Tallaght farmland dies in hospital

A father-of-four who was shot multiple times in a farmland row over a dog died in hospital today after the life support machine that was keeping him alive was switched off.

The 2 Johnnies absent from today’s 2FM show as RTÉ ‘reviews the matter’ after claims of ‘virulently sexist’ material

The 2 Johnnies are absent from t heir show on 2FM today as RTÉ said it is “reviewing the matter” after they were called out for “virulently sexist” material.

Media can now name garda charged with sexual assault and false imprisonment of woman after judge lifts order

William Ryan (35), who is stationed at Aughrim garda station in Co Wicklow, is charged with falsely imprisoning the woman and three counts of sexual assault against her at the garda station on September 29, 2020.

Mick Wallace condemns Russian actions but says US and NATO ‘provoked Russia into invading Ukraine’

"First of all, what Russia has done is in breach of international law. It violates the UN Charter and we condemn it the same way we condemn all military actions. We work for peace and oppose war, whether Russia or anyone else carries it out.,” the Wexford TD said.

Bank made a loss of €1.3m on loan months after it was issued, trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn hears

A bank made a loss of the total value of a €1.3m loan months after it was issued, the multi-million euro theft trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn has heard.

Taoiseach condemns ‘outrageous’ Russian actions in Ukraine

‘Hear out the Saudis’ – Tony Jacklin calls on Rory McIlroy to rethink ‘dead in the water’ comments on Super League

Tony Jacklin has reiterated his call for golf to listen to the Saudi Arabian plans for a new Super Golf League and said Rory McIlroy has jumped the gun in declaring the scheme "dead in the water."

Man convicted of a campaign of violence and rape against his younger brother ‘induced’ by gardaí into confessing, Court of Appeal hears

A man convicted of a campaign of violence and rape against his younger brother beginning over 20 years ago was ‘induced’ by gardaí into confessing, the Court of Appeal was told today.

Mother whose son was killed by a drunk driver pleads for motorists to never get behind the wheel when under the influence

Road safety campaigners have pleaded for motorists to drive with more care after an alarming 300pc increase in the number of fatal accidents.































































































