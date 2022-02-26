Here are this evening's news headlines from Independent.ie
Russian forces are becoming increasingly frustrated by what the United States believes is a viable and very determined Ukrainian resistance, as Moscow commits more and more troops to its invasion, a senior US defence official has said.
The Government is facing mounting calls from across the political spectrum to expel Russian Ambassador Yuriy Filatov as international condemnation of the war in Ukraine rises.
Tyler Jackson (24) appeared before a special district court sitting this afternoon charged in respect of the fatal stabbing of Conor Quinn (24) at Bridge Street in Mallow on July 12 2018.
The National Lottery has urged EuroMillions players in the town of Rush in north county Dublin to check their tickets after a ticket scooped €184,665 in last night’s draw.
A man in his 30s has been arrested following the seizure of heroin and cocaine worth €100,000 in Dublin. Gardaí seized the drugs at a residence in Dublin 8 and the man was arrested at the scene.
A man in his sixties, the sole occupant of a van, died when the van collided with a pillar on the N71 outside a home in the village of Leap, Co Cork.
Olympic champion Kellie Harrington and European champion Aoife O'Rourke have won gold medals at the 73rd Strandja international boxing tournament in Sofia.
The world’s top climate scientists will warn next week that avoiding escalating climate change is no longer possible and countries will have to spend big to protect their people, nature and economies