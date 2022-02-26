Natali Sevriukova reacts as she stands next to her house following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Here are this evening's news headlines from Independent.ie

Russian forces becoming ‘frustrated’ by determined Ukrainian resistance, as attack on Kyiv continues

Russian forces are becoming increasingly frustrated by what the United States believes is a viable and very determined Ukrainian resistance, as Moscow commits more and more troops to its invasion, a senior US defence official has said.

‘I fully expect him to be expelled sooner or later’ - pressure mounts from within Government to expel Russian Ambassador

The Government is facing mounting calls from across the political spectrum to expel Russian Ambassador Yuriy Filatov as international condemnation of the war in Ukraine rises.

Man (24) charged with murder of Conor Quinn who died after a stabbing on main street of Cork town four years ago

Tyler Jackson (24) appeared before a special district court sitting this afternoon charged in respect of the fatal stabbing of Conor Quinn (24) at Bridge Street in Mallow on July 12 2018.

‘Perfect start to the weekend’ as EuroMillions ticket scoops €184,665 in last night’s draw

The National Lottery has urged EuroMillions players in the town of Rush in north county Dublin to check their tickets after a ticket scooped €184,665 in last night’s draw.

VIDEO: Large crowds gather in Dublin to show continued solidarity with Ukraine

Heroin and cocaine worth €100k seized in Dublin as man (30s) is arrested

A man in his 30s has been arrested following the seizure of heroin and cocaine worth €100,000 in Dublin. Gardaí seized the drugs at a residence in Dublin 8 and the man was arrested at the scene.

Man (60s) dies following road traffic collision in Cork

A man in his sixties, the sole occupant of a van, died when the van collided with a pillar on the N71 outside a home in the village of Leap, Co Cork.

Double gold for Ireland as Kellie Harrington and Aoife O'Rourke claim unanimous victories in Sofia

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington and European champion Aoife O'Rourke have won gold medals at the 73rd Strandja international boxing tournament in Sofia.

Major new report on climate impacts will raise the question of who will pay costs of adapting to change

The world’s top climate scientists will warn next week that avoiding escalating climate change is no longer possible and countries will have to spend big to protect their people, nature and economies



