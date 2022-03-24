Evening headlines: RTÉ on alert for cyber attack; Two-month-old infant sadly dies just weeks after mum’s tragic death

Here are the top stories of the evening from Independent.ie
Staff have been warned that they could be targeted by fraudsters sending them SD cards which might contain malicious software.
Danny Naughton was the adored son of Paul Morrison and mum Emma Naughton, who passed away following an illness on February 27.
A video has emerged allegedly showing the moment Conor McGregor is pursued by gardaí before being arrested for dangerous driving.
One of Ireland’s biggest drugs trafficking networks have been dealt a major blow after the seizure in Spain of cannabis with a street value of up to €8 million.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he feels well and has no ill effects after his recent bout of Covid 19 which left him isolated in Washington for over a week.
A child care assistant, who claimed she had been injured when petrol splashed into her mouth at a Maxol filling station, has lost a €60,000 damages claim against the company.
A young woman who was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Dublin said they shouted “you don’t deserve to be here” as they beat her with a hurl.
NATO leaders have agreed to supply hazmat suits to Ukraine and step up defences against chemical and biological weapons, following a meeting in Brussels.
A 33-year-old man who was convicted earlier this month of trying to get a woman into his car in the middle of the night by pretending to be a garda and intimidating her is also being investigated for another alleged incident of impersonating a garda.
Canning Hurleys said the persistent and growing issue of ash dieback has diminished its “supply routes”.
A ex-Garda Superintendent is facing sentence after signing a guilty plea in connection with a substantial cannabis seizure in Dublin.