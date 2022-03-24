Evening headlines: RTÉ on alert for cyber attack; Two-month-old infant sadly dies just weeks after mum’s tragic death

Here are the top stories of the evening from Independent.ie

RTÉ on alert for cyber attack after delivery of two suspicious packages



Staff have been warned that they could be targeted by fraudsters sending them SD cards which might contain malicious software.

Two-month-old infant sadly dies just weeks after mum’s tragic death

Danny Naughton was the adored son of Paul Morrison and mum Emma Naughton, who passed away following an illness on February 27.

Video emerges of gardaí pursuing Conor McGregor on M50 before arrest for alleged dangerous driving

A video has emerged allegedly showing the moment Conor McGregor is pursued by gardaí before being arrested for dangerous driving.

Major Irish gang targeted in €8m drugs bust in Spain

One of Ireland’s biggest drugs trafficking networks have been dealt a major blow after the seizure in Spain of cannabis with a street value of up to €8 million.

‘Take caution and wear masks in crowded situations’ – Taoiseach on latest Covid wave

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he feels well and has no ill effects after his recent bout of Covid 19 which left him isolated in Washington for over a week.

Woman who claimed she was injured when petrol splashed into her mouth at filling station loses €60,000 claim

A child care assistant, who claimed she had been injured when petrol splashed into her mouth at a Maxol filling station, has lost a €60,000 damages claim against the company.

‘I could have been killed’ - woman beaten by teens with hurl in vicious racist attack

A young woman who was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Dublin said they shouted “you don’t deserve to be here” as they beat her with a hurl.

NATO leaders agree to supply hazmat suits to Ukraine amid chemical weapon concerns

NATO leaders have agreed to supply hazmat suits to Ukraine and step up defences against chemical and biological weapons, following a meeting in Brussels.

Man who posed as garda to try force woman into car is being investigated for previous impersonation crime

A 33-year-old man who was convicted earlier this month of trying to get a woman into his car in the middle of the night by pretending to be a garda and intimidating her is also being investigated for another alleged incident of impersonating a garda.

Joe Canning’s family hurley business announces closure due to ash supply issues

Canning Hurleys said the persistent and growing issue of ash dieback has diminished its “supply routes”.

Former senior garda John Murphy facing sentence after pleading guilty over drug seizure worth more than €13k

A ex-Garda Superintendent is facing sentence after signing a guilty plea in connection with a substantial cannabis seizure in Dublin.