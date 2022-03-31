Evening headlines: Putin tells Europe to pay in roubles or he'll cut off gas; Two-time darts world champion Ted Hankey charged with sexual assault

House owned by Catriona Carey sold for €365,000 in online auction

The four-bedroom property on the Castlecomer Road, in Co Kilkenny, was up for public auction today on property auction site Bidx1, with bidders required to pay a deposit of €7,000 to participate.

Government to consider mandatory time-of-day pricing in bid to tackle crippling energy bills

The Government is to consider using mandatory time-of-day-pricing for electricity in an attempt to address the cost-of-living crisis.

Urantsetseg Tserendorj’s husband tells trial how he ran to see his wife after distressed phone call following stabbing

Urantsetseg Tserendorj's husband was still wearing his slippers when he ran to meet his distressed wife near Dublin's Connolly Station, but due to Covid-19 restrictions he could not join her in the ambulance that took her to the Mater Hospital where she collapsed and did not recover, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Putin tells Europe: pay in roubles or we’ll cut off your gas

Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles from Friday or else have their supplies cut, a move European capitals rejected and which Berlin said amounted to "blackmail".

Two-time darts world champion Ted Hankey charged with sexual assault

A Cheshire Police spokesman said the 54-year-old has been charged in relation to an incident in Cheshire in September last year.

Kathryn Thomas ‘so grateful’ after fertility treatment that let her have second baby

The Operation Transformation host welcomed her second child, a baby girl called Grace, with her husband Padraig McLoughlin in October.

A look inside Ireland's first 'healing forest'

North Belfast gym owner appears in court charged in connection with alert at peace event attended by Minister Simon Coveney

An electrician hijacked and ordered at gunpoint to drive what he thought was a bomb to a church in north Belfast was told his family would be targeted if he didn’t carry out his instructions.

Garda Commissioner refuses to say if briefing to justice minister on Phil Hogan during ‘Golfgate’ led to his resignation

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has refused to answer if his briefing to the justice minister on Phil Hogan during the ‘Golfgate’ scandal contributed towards the resignation of the EU Commissioner.

Woman sexually assaulted by father as a child tells court she forgives him, does not want him to serve any more jail time

A woman who was sexually assaulted by her father as a child has told a court she forgives him and does not want him to serve any more jail time for his crime against her.

Body & Soul line-up announced: Róisín Murphy, Mogwai, Sampa The Great, Yves Tumor and CMAT



Body & Soul has announced an exciting line-up with Róisín Murphy, Mogwai and CMAT to perform at the three-day summer festival.