Evening headlines: Priest ‘steps down from role’ after being accused of voyeurism in shopping centre; and Crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Dublin

Here are the main stories on Independent.ie this evening.
Justice Minister Helen McEntee has announced a number of measures to crack down on anti-social behaviour following the ramming of a garda car in Cherry Orchard earlier this week.
Gardaí have discovered a body during the search for a missing man from Dublin.
A company part-owned by U2 frontman Bono is objecting to a planned apartment scheme for Dalkey in south Dublin.
A Co Armagh priest accused of voyeurism has had to “step down from his role,” a court heard on Friday.
A migrant fisherman working on a prawn boat off the Dublin coast has told the Workplace Relations Commission that he and two colleagues worked up to 20 hours a day and are owed €140,000 in unpaid wages.
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the alleged assault of a club official at a GAA grounds in Longford.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed he was on a business class flight to New York despite criticising the UN Security Council for its failure to act on climate change.
Radio presenter Pat Kenny has shared details of what he described as his daughter’s “dreadful experience” at the emergency department in Dublin’s St Vincent’s Hospital.
Gardaí are continuing to investigate a series of messages which have been posted on social media in recent days targeting a school.
Cross-border shoppers won’t be getting the same tax breaks as other visitors to the UK after Northern Ireland was left out of the British government’s new VAT-free shopping scheme.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said “rouge state” Russia’s role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council has now been called into question.
Thousands of people are expected to attend a major cost-of-living protest, in Dublin.