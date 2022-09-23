Evening headlines: Priest ‘steps down from role’ after being accused of voyeurism in shopping centre; and Crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Dublin

Here are the main stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Cherry Orchard: Justice Minister announces crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Dublin after garda car ramming

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has announced a number of measures to crack down on anti-social behaviour following the ramming of a garda car in Cherry Orchard earlier this week.

Body found in Dublin as gardaí call off search for missing pensioner

Gardaí have discovered a body during the search for a missing man from Dublin.

First images emerge of Russian men saying goodbye to family to go to battle

Company part-owned by U2 frontman Bono lodges objection to planned apartment scheme for Dalkey in Dublin

A company part-owned by U2 frontman Bono is objecting to a planned apartment scheme for Dalkey in south Dublin.

Co Armagh priest ‘steps down from role’ after being accused of voyeurism in shopping centre

A Co Armagh priest accused of voyeurism has had to “step down from his role,” a court heard on Friday.

Fisherman tells hearing he and two colleagues worked 20-hour days on prawn boat and are owed €140,000

A migrant fisherman working on a prawn boat off the Dublin coast has told the Workplace Relations Commission that he and two colleagues worked up to 20 hours a day and are owed €140,000 in unpaid wages.

Two teens arrested in connection to alleged assault of a club official at a GAA grounds in Longford

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the alleged assault of a club official at a GAA grounds in Longford.

Taoiseach flew business class to New York despite hitting out at UN Security Council for ‘failure’ to act on climate change

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed he was on a business class flight to New York despite criticising the UN Security Council for its failure to act on climate change.

Pat Kenny takes Stephen Donnelly to task over daughter’s ‘dreadful’ experience in Dublin A&E

Radio presenter Pat Kenny has shared details of what he described as his daughter’s “dreadful experience” at the emergency department in Dublin’s St Vincent’s Hospital.

Gardaí investigate as Drogheda secondary school targeted on social media for second time

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a series of messages which have been posted on social media in recent days targeting a school.

Irish tourists could make huge savings from UK VAT-free scheme but it won’t include cross-border shoppers

Cross-border shoppers won’t be getting the same tax breaks as other visitors to the UK after Northern Ireland was left out of the British government’s new VAT-free shopping scheme.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin calls Russia a ‘rogue state’ and questions its membership of UN Security Council

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said “rouge state” Russia’s role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council has now been called into question.

Thousands expected at cost-of-living march in Dublin on Saturday, with road closures in place

Thousands of people are expected to attend a major cost-of-living protest, in Dublin.



