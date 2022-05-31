Evening headlines: Prices are going to keep rising, Taoiseach warns; Heartbroken Amy Huberman says final goodbye to her father

Here are some of this evening's main news stories on Independent.ie

Tommy Kelly family office buys Sherry FitzGerald for €50m

The transaction is the first acquisition by Castlegate since former Goodbody MD Roy Barrett was appointed to manage Mr Kelly’s €500m fortune last year.

Prices are going to keep rising, Taoiseach warns as inflation nears 40-year high

Prices will continue to rise this year and the Government has no idea yet by how much, the Taoiseach admitted in Brussels this afternoon.

Heartbroken Amy Huberman says final goodbye to her father

Grief stricken Amy Huberman comforted her mother Sandra and brothers Paul and Mark by walking arm in arm as they said a heartbreaking goodbye to her father Harold today.

Dublin man jailed for indecent assault on sister-in-law in 1970s

A Dublin man has been found guilty of multiple counts of indecent assault on his sister-in-law during the late 1970s.

Judge’s ruling on prosecuting of cases in the District Court is set to put strain on garda resources

A High Court judgment relating to who has a right of audience to prosecute cases in the District Court is set to have major implications for Garda resources.

Neighbours save boy (4) with autism from drowning in heart-stopping video

Jail for dad who led gardaí on high-speed chase along M50 with his two children in the backseat

A man who led gardaí on a lengthy high-speed chase along the M50, with his two small children in the backseat, has been jailed for six and a half years.

Truck driver (29) guilty of causing cyclist’s death through careless driving

David Morrissey sat with his head bowed as the guilty verdict was read out in court.

Teenager involved in violent disorder that led to girl being knocked head-first under Dart

A Dublin youth has been spared a custodial sentence for a "daunting" incident that led to a teenage girl getting knocked head-first under a Dart train.

Senior staff member at disability centre asked care worker if she wanted ‘toe-curling orgasmic sex’, WRC hears

An employee of a disability service was accused of sexually harassing multiple colleagues before being sacked for gross misconduct in 2020, the Workplace Relations Commission has been told.

Prince Andrew is ‘seeking to make amends’, says Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested the Duke of York is “seeking to make amends” as he urged Britons to be more forgiving.