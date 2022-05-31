Evening headlines: Prices are going to keep rising, Taoiseach warns; Heartbroken Amy Huberman says final goodbye to her father

Here are some of this evening's main news stories on Independent.ie
The transaction is the first acquisition by Castlegate since former Goodbody MD Roy Barrett was appointed to manage Mr Kelly’s €500m fortune last year.
Prices will continue to rise this year and the Government has no idea yet by how much, the Taoiseach admitted in Brussels this afternoon.
Grief stricken Amy Huberman comforted her mother Sandra and brothers Paul and Mark by walking arm in arm as they said a heartbreaking goodbye to her father Harold today.
A Dublin man has been found guilty of multiple counts of indecent assault on his sister-in-law during the late 1970s.
A High Court judgment relating to who has a right of audience to prosecute cases in the District Court is set to have major implications for Garda resources.
A man who led gardaí on a lengthy high-speed chase along the M50, with his two small children in the backseat, has been jailed for six and a half years.
David Morrissey sat with his head bowed as the guilty verdict was read out in court.
A Dublin youth has been spared a custodial sentence for a "daunting" incident that led to a teenage girl getting knocked head-first under a Dart train.
An employee of a disability service was accused of sexually harassing multiple colleagues before being sacked for gross misconduct in 2020, the Workplace Relations Commission has been told.
The Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested the Duke of York is “seeking to make amends” as he urged Britons to be more forgiving.