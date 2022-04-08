Evening headlines: Photos emerge of aftermath of Russian rocket strike on Ukrainian train station; and funeral hears Red Óg Murphy had 'a presence that brightened your day'

Liubov Khomenko reacts as she walks through her destroyed house, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the village of Andriivka, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Images emerge of aftermath of Russian rocket strike on Ukraine railway station, death toll continues to rise



The governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Thursday accused Russian forces of firing cluster munitions at a rail station in the city of Kramatorsk in an attack that killed at least 39 people. (Warning: this story and images contain graphic content)

‘Make sure you do not have Kinder Egg products at home’ – stark health warning amid salmonella outbreak a week before Easter

Health authorities in Ireland have issued a stark warning to all parents and carers of young children “to check and make sure that they do not have Kinder Egg products at home” amid a potential link to salmonella - more Kinder products have now been recalled.

Red Óg Murphy had ‘a presence that brightened your day’ funeral hears as ‘role model’ laid to rest

The funeral of Sligo GAA player Red Óg Murphy (21) was held this afternoon. Fr Leo Henry told the congregation that the young footballer “was loved, was cherished and was adored by so many people across so many boundaries”.

Barrister Diarmuid Rossa Phelan bailed on strict conditions over shooting death of dog breeder Keith Conlon

A leading barrister who is accused of murdering father-of-four Keith Conlon in a fatal shooting on farmland in Tallaght has been granted bail this evening, after the Court of Appeal overturned the rejection of his bail application by the High Court last month.

Shoplifter bit off the ear of a Tesco customer who tried to stop him stealing razors, lamb and champagne, before swallowing it and saying ‘I have HIV’

Liam Dowds (40) pleaded guilty to one count of stealing razors, lamb and champagne from Tesco supermarket at Navan Road, Cabra, one count of assault causing harm to the victim, David Cunningham, and one count of criminal damage at Finglas garda station on May 15, 2021

VIDEO: Mysterious sea creature with human-like mouth washes up on Australian beach

Nphet replacement revealed: Tony Holohan, Luke O’Neill and Mary Horgan among members of new Covid Advisory Group

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has this evening announced the members of the new Covid-19 Advisory Group that will replace Nphet. It includes many members of the old Nphet, but only six of the group’s 20 members are women.

Video company worker’s action resolved over dismissal that followed complaints from female staff

A High Court dispute between a product support manager and a video game development company after he claimed he was unfairly dismissed has been resolved.

Government departments sought no green criteria for €270m of spending

Government departments directly bought €270 million worth of high-value goods and services in one year without checking that the suppliers had sound environmental practices.

Pub doorman who left his employer to die on a toilet floor after a violent robbery has jail term reduced

A pub doorman who left his employer to die on a toilet floor after a violent robbery has had his nine-year jail term imposed for manslaughter reduced by one year on appeal.

Teen accused of assault after woman had boiling water poured over her appears before court again

An extra assault charge has been brought against an 18-year-old Dublin man over a two-hour attack of "extreme violence" in which a woman was beaten and had boiling water poured over her.

Dermot Desmond denies Conor McGregor approached him to buy Celtic FC

Businessman Dermot Desmond has denied he was approached by Conor McGregor to buy Celtic - despite the UFC star claiming he was in 'talks' to buy the club.