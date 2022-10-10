Evening headlines: Paramedic tells of horror of scene at Creeslough; and Seven food businesses, including Rustic Stone, hit with temporary closure orders

Some of the rubble from the scene of the tragic incident in Creeslough which is stored awaiting forensic analysis. (NW Newspix)

Rubble and debris from Creeslough tragedy put under garda surveillance as probe into cause of blast begins

Tonnes of rubble and debris from the Creeslough tragedy has been put under garda surveillance at an undisclosed location outside the town awaiting examination.

‘It was like something you’d see on TV’ – paramedic tells of horror of scene at Creeslough

Brian Ó Fearraigh, regional advanced paramedic supervisor, was in the first ambulance that arrived on the scene of the explosion last Friday.

Families shout protests as Air France and Airbus plead not guilty over 2009 plane crash that killed three Irish doctors

Air France and Airbus have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter over the 2009 crash of an A330 jetliner, which killed everyone onboard, including three Irish women.

Dylan McGrath’s Rustic Stone restaurant hit with temporary closure after rodent droppings discovered by food safety inspector

A popular restaurant owned by celebrity chef Dylan McGrath is one of seven food businesses that were issued Closure Orders last month for breaches of food safety legislation by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland. A representative for the Rustic Stone said they believed the closure order was “not warranted and unsubstantiated”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to ‘fully defend’ defamation lawsuit taken against him by editor of Village magazine

A magazine editor has issued defamation proceedings against Leo Varadkar over comments made by the Tánaiste in a Sunday newspaper.

Witness in garda murder trial says he heard ‘roaring and shouting’ before a series of ‘pops’

A man who lives near to where Detective Garda Colm Horkan was shot dead witnessed "odd behaviour", roaring and shouting and two people driving dangerously on a motorbike shortly before he heard a series of “pops” that he thought might be gunshots, a murder trial has heard.

Woman who said she fractured her finger in alleged car rear-ending sees €60k personal injury claim struck out

A traffic accident that was investigated by gardaí protecting the then Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, when they stayed at Farmleigh in the Phoenix Park, ended in tears today for a woman who unsuccessfully sought €60,000 damages for personal injuries.

No obvious explanation for ‘sudden and unexpected’ death of baby girl hours after birth, inquest hears

An inquest has heard there was no obvious explanation for the “sudden and unexpected” death of a baby girl one day after her birth at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin three years ago.

An Bord Pleanála concedes to overturning planning permissions for two Dublin developments in wake of claims of conflict of interest

An Bord Pleanála has conceded to the overturning of separate planning permissions for the two Dublin developments in the wake of the alleged conflict of interest of one of its board members.

VIDEO: Customers shocked as two boys enter Supermac’s on horses

Virgin Media is breaching regulations over how it allows customers to cancel, regulator tells court

Virgin Media, one of the country's biggest TV and internet service providers, is breaching regulations over how it allows customers to cancel their service so they can switch to another provider, the telecommunications regulator has claimed.

CCTV footage ‘does not show assault’ of garda at Garth Brooks gig

An attack on a garda who suffered a broken nose while on duty at one of the Garth Brooks gigs in Croke Park was not captured on CCTV, a court has heard.

Armed gardaí called in after farmer wielded pitchfork as ISPCA officials tried to seize his dogs, court hears

An angry farmer wielding a pitchfork objected so strenuously to the seizure of his dogs by the ISPCA that the Garda Armed Response Unit (ARU) had to be called in to disarm him.