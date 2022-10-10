Evening headlines: Paramedic tells of horror of scene at Creeslough; and Seven food businesses, including Rustic Stone, hit with temporary closure orders

Tonnes of rubble and debris from the Creeslough tragedy has been put under garda surveillance at an undisclosed location outside the town awaiting examination.
Brian Ó Fearraigh, regional advanced paramedic supervisor, was in the first ambulance that arrived on the scene of the explosion last Friday.
Air France and Airbus have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter over the 2009 crash of an A330 jetliner, which killed everyone onboard, including three Irish women.
A popular restaurant owned by celebrity chef Dylan McGrath is one of seven food businesses that were issued Closure Orders last month for breaches of food safety legislation by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland. A representative for the Rustic Stone said they believed the closure order was “not warranted and unsubstantiated”.
A magazine editor has issued defamation proceedings against Leo Varadkar over comments made by the Tánaiste in a Sunday newspaper.
A man who lives near to where Detective Garda Colm Horkan was shot dead witnessed "odd behaviour", roaring and shouting and two people driving dangerously on a motorbike shortly before he heard a series of “pops” that he thought might be gunshots, a murder trial has heard.
A traffic accident that was investigated by gardaí protecting the then Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, when they stayed at Farmleigh in the Phoenix Park, ended in tears today for a woman who unsuccessfully sought €60,000 damages for personal injuries.
An inquest has heard there was no obvious explanation for the “sudden and unexpected” death of a baby girl one day after her birth at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin three years ago.
An Bord Pleanála has conceded to the overturning of separate planning permissions for the two Dublin developments in the wake of the alleged conflict of interest of one of its board members.
Virgin Media, one of the country's biggest TV and internet service providers, is breaching regulations over how it allows customers to cancel their service so they can switch to another provider, the telecommunications regulator has claimed.
An attack on a garda who suffered a broken nose while on duty at one of the Garth Brooks gigs in Croke Park was not captured on CCTV, a court has heard.
An angry farmer wielding a pitchfork objected so strenuously to the seizure of his dogs by the ISPCA that the Garda Armed Response Unit (ARU) had to be called in to disarm him.