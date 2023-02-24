Evening headlines: Owners of old petrol cars advised to check their vehicle can run on new E10 fuel; Bishop shot dead in US attack planned trip home to Ireland

Owners of old petrol cars advised to check their vehicle can run on new E10 fuel

Owners of older petrol cars are being advised to check their vehicle to ensure it can run well on a new blend of fuel that will be at the pumps from April 1.

Wexford man who used fingers to probe teenager’s private parts ‘in search of cash’ avoids sexual assault conviction

A 32-year-old man who admitted to gardaí that he put fingers up the private area of a then teenaged woman avoided a sexual assault conviction.

Bishop shot dead in US attack had been planning trip home to Ireland

An Irish bishop shot dead as he slept in his US home had been planning to visit Ireland later this year.

Farmer ‘had no idea’ about huge cannabis factory found yards from his home

A farmer whose shed housed one of the biggest and most sophisticated cannabis farms ever discovered in Northern Ireland has criticised police for not doing enough to find those responsible.

Teen remains in critical condition after being stabbed in neck in Dublin

A nineteen year old man remains gravely ill in hospital today after a stabbing incident in Swords, Dublin, yesterday evening.

‘My own health has got much worse,’ says Charlie Bird

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird has said that his own health has “got much worse”.

The results are in and Ireland's most popular baby names can be revealed – is yours on the list?

Jack remains the most popular name for baby boys born in Ireland – but Emily has replaced Fiadh to take the top spot for baby girls’ names registered last year.

'It should have happened 30 years ago' - victim of abuse at the hands of John McClean

Former Ireland international Tom Tierney, who coached Irish women’s team, dies aged 46

Former Ireland international Tom Tierney has died suddenly aged 46.

Omagh attack: New IRA confirmed as ‘primary line of enquiry’ over PSNI officer’s shooting

Police have confirmed they are treating the attempted murder of Detective John Caldwell as terrorist-related and carried out by the New IRA.