Evening headlines: Owners of old petrol cars advised to check their vehicle can run on new E10 fuel; Bishop shot dead in US attack planned trip home to Ireland

Owners of older petrol cars are being advised to check their vehicle to ensure it can run well on a new blend of fuel that will be at the pumps from April 1.
A 32-year-old man who admitted to gardaí that he put fingers up the private area of a then teenaged woman avoided a sexual assault conviction.
An Irish bishop shot dead as he slept in his US home had been planning to visit Ireland later this year.
A farmer whose shed housed one of the biggest and most sophisticated cannabis farms ever discovered in Northern Ireland has criticised police for not doing enough to find those responsible.
A nineteen year old man remains gravely ill in hospital today after a stabbing incident in Swords, Dublin, yesterday evening.
Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird has said that his own health has “got much worse”.
Jack remains the most popular name for baby boys born in Ireland – but Emily has replaced Fiadh to take the top spot for baby girls’ names registered last year.
Former Ireland international Tom Tierney has died suddenly aged 46.
Police have confirmed they are treating the attempted murder of Detective John Caldwell as terrorist-related and carried out by the New IRA.