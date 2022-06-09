Evening headlines: Outrage at Junior Cert History paper; Central Bank issues warning about Catriona Carey's 'unauthorised' financial firm

Central Bank issues warning about fraudster Catriona Carey's 'unauthorised' financial firm

The Central Bank of Ireland has issued a warning to the public in relation to Catriona Carey’s “unauthorised” financial firm Careysfort Asset Estates.

Junior Cert History: Outrage that paper did not state how many marks each question was worth

The new-style Junior Cycle history paper has sparked outrage because students sitting the exams had no idea what marks were being allocated for each question.

A person is entitled to protect themselves from an attack once the force used is ‘reasonable and proportionate,’ Josh Dunne murder trial jury told

A person is entitled to protect themselves from an attack once the force used is "reasonable and proportionate", the judge in the trial of a food delivery cyclist accused of murdering teenager Josh Dunne has told the jury.

‘He was always there for us’ – wife pays tribute to motorcyclist killed in Kilkenny crash

A father of three who died when his motorcycle was in a collision with a car during a motorbike charity run has been remembered as someone who was always there for his family.

Ex-employee of firm founded by former presidential candidate Peter Casey takes unfair dismissal case to WRC

Former presidential candidate Peter Casey “lied” in a submission to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), a former employee of a business Mr Casey founded told an unfair dismissal hearing today.

German police to examine Madeleine McCann chief suspect over scar link to rape of Irish woman in 2004

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeline McCann has agreed to a police examination relating to the rape of an Irish woman.

New Comreg broadband figures show a return to the office is underway

The number of Irish homes with high speed broadband has exceeded 50pc for the first time, according to new figures from the Communications regulator, Comreg.

Leaving Cert 2022: English Paper 2 has Kennelly, Yeats and Dickinson, but no DH Lawrence

Anyone who was expecting a DH Lawrence appearance would have been disappointed, but there was a “more than fair selection of poets and questions,” was one teacher’s verdict on the Leaving Cert English Paper 2 higher level poetry section.

Irish Rail warns of ‘significant surge’ in incidents at level crossings this year

Irish Rail has highlighted a “significant surge” in incidents at level crossings across the country and urged road users to be vigilant when crossing railway lines.

British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer reveals deep concerns at attitude of DUP to Irish counterpart Ivana Bacik

British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has told his Irish counterpart Ivana Bacik about his deep concerns about the attitude of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Former jockey awarded €95,000 damages for injuries he suffered after being kicked in the face by a horse

A former jockey has been awarded €95,000 damages for injuries he suffered after being kicked in the face by a horse at the stud farm where he worked.



























































