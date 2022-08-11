Evening headlines: One county hits 30C as Ireland records hottest August weather in almost two decades; Man (70s) dies in Roscommon workplace accident

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

One county hits 30C as Ireland records hottest August weather in almost two decades

Ireland has had its hottest August day in more than 19 years today as a temperature of 30.4C was reached in Carlow.

Teenager airlifted to hospital in Dublin after tractor accident in ‘serious’ condition

A teenager has been airlifted to a hospital in Dublin after the tractor he was driving overturned in Scariff, Co Clare yesterday afternoon.

Man (30s) charged with murder of Sean McCarthy after body found in Dublin apartment

A man in his 30s has been charged with the murder of Poppintree man Sean McCarthy, whose body was discovered in a Dublin apartment this last weekend after he was reported missing by his family.

Man (70s) dies in Roscommon workplace accident

A man in his 70s has died following a workplace accident in Co Roscommon on Thursday morning.

Nearly one in seven people never apply sun cream when in Ireland

We may be sweltering with high temperatures but nearly one in seven people say they don’t apply suncream when in Ireland.

Live rats, gnaw marks and rodent droppings among reasons for four closure orders on food outlets

Live rats, rodent droppings, filthy conditions and poor hygiene standards were cited as some of the reasons for enforced closures of four food businesses last month, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

Dublin Zoo announces birth of endangered okapi calf

Dublin Zoo has announced the arrival of an endangered male okapi calf.

Dublin firefighters battling two separate blazes across the county as temperatures breach 30 degrees

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) are at the scene of two separate blazes in the county this afternoon as the risk of wildfires due to extreme heat remains very high.

Catriona Carey's five day trip to Miami cost clients almost €6,000 in spending money

Spending from the Careysfort client deposit account went into overdrive on February 24, 2020, after Catriona Carey arrived in Miami for her Florida trip and five-day cruise.

Water Safety: How to stay afloat and prepare for seaside emergencies

Nightclub group ‘advertised my job after saying they did not need me back after lockdown’, says bookkeeper

A bookkeeper says the company behind popular Dublin nightclubs Odeon, Dakota and 4 Dame Lane told her her job was gone when she looked to come back from work after lockdown – but then advertised the same role two weeks later.

Garda (40) appears before court charged with harassing two female colleagues

A 40-year-old garda has appeared in custody before a court in Galway charged with harassing two female colleagues.







