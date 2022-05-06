Evening headlines: No indication of Irish citizens injured in Madrid explosion; Tributes paid to Offaly teen killed in tractor accident

‘A gentle soul’ – tributes paid to Offaly teen killed in tractor accident

A teenager who died after the tractor he was driving left the road and entered a deep drain has been named locally as Shane Hickey.

Northern Ireland election 2022: Follow all the results as Michelle O’Neill returned on first count

Vote counting for the Assembly election is now underway.

No indication of Irish citizens injured in Madrid explosion, says Irish Government

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said there is no indication that any Irish citizens were injured in an explosion in the Spanish capital Madrid today.

Karen Harrington told detectives she ‘felt sick’ when informed Santina Cawley (2) had died in hospital, murder trial hears

Murder accused Karen Harrington (37) told detectives that Santina Cawley (2) was "roaring, crying...and in hysterics" in her apartment after an early-morning row between her and her then boyfriend, Michael Cawley (37).

Low-cost lender Avant Money to raise mortgage rates as end of ECB easy money looms

The cheapest mortgage lender in the market is to raise its interest rates in a strong signal that borrowers face higher costs, the Irish Independent has learned.

More Kinahan associates could face sanctions – Drew Harris

A ‘second wave’ of sanctions on other members of the Kinahan crime gang is being considered by international law enforcement agencies, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said.

House of the Dragon trailer: New footage of Game of Thrones prequel teases major family rivalry

Ex-Dublin Airport cop jailed for money laundering worked for gangland banker

Ex-male model and former Dublin Airport policeman Mark Adams who was jailed for 20 months yesterday was working for a shadowy gangland banker, it can be revealed.

Fraud fears prompt bid to have inspector appointed to Christmas tree growing business

Investors who gave hundreds of thousands of euro to a Christmas tree planting company fear they have been the victims of fraud, the High Court has heard.

FAI give 2,000 tickets to Ukrainian refugees for Aviva clash with Ireland next month

The Football Association of Ireland is to allocate 2,000 tickets to the Ukrainian refugee community in Ireland for the upcoming UEFA Nations League game against Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday June 8.




















































