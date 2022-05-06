Evening headlines: No indication of Irish citizens injured in Madrid explosion; Tributes paid to Offaly teen killed in tractor accident

A teenager who died after the tractor he was driving left the road and entered a deep drain has been named locally as Shane Hickey.
Vote counting for the Assembly election is now underway.
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said there is no indication that any Irish citizens were injured in an explosion in the Spanish capital Madrid today.
Murder accused Karen Harrington (37) told detectives that Santina Cawley (2) was "roaring, crying...and in hysterics" in her apartment after an early-morning row between her and her then boyfriend, Michael Cawley (37).
The cheapest mortgage lender in the market is to raise its interest rates in a strong signal that borrowers face higher costs, the Irish Independent has learned.
A ‘second wave’ of sanctions on other members of the Kinahan crime gang is being considered by international law enforcement agencies, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said.
Ex-male model and former Dublin Airport policeman Mark Adams who was jailed for 20 months yesterday was working for a shadowy gangland banker, it can be revealed.
Investors who gave hundreds of thousands of euro to a Christmas tree planting company fear they have been the victims of fraud, the High Court has heard.
The Football Association of Ireland is to allocate 2,000 tickets to the Ukrainian refugee community in Ireland for the upcoming UEFA Nations League game against Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday June 8.