Evening headlines: Murder probe launched as man shot dead in Dublin is named locally; and Zelensky describes Russian invasion as genocide and 'elimination of a nation'

Man shot dead in suspected gangland killing named locally, as gardaí launch murder probe



Gardaí are investigating if a man was shot dead in Dublin this morning as part of an escalating local gang feud. James Whelan (29) suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

‘This is a genocide,’ says Zelensky as Russian war on Ukraine described as ‘elimination of a nation’

As Ukraine claimed to have seized back control of all areas around Kyiv, the Russian retreat is alleged to have revealed evidence of atrocities committed against civilians.

Mum-of-two died after becoming ill during charity climb at the Galtymore mountains in Tipperary

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court after the death of 51-year-old mother of two Cora O’Grady. She became ill while taking part in a Climb with Charlie charity event at the Galtee mountains in Co Tipperary over the weekend.

Man (20s) in serious condition following assault in Longford

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital this afternoon after being assaulted on the main street of a midlands town during the early hours of this morning.

No open competition to be held for top civil service job

The Government has confirmed there will be no open competition for the role of secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach, the most powerful position in the civil service.

Charlie Bird reveals over €2m has now been raised thanks to overwhelming support for Climb With Charlie initiative

Former RTÉ correspondent Charlie Bird has revealed that donations have now passed the €2m mark after people gathered all around the world to take part in his fundraising initiative

Rotunda approves Professor Sean Daly as new master after bringing forward meeting by several months amid controversy

The board of the Rotunda brought forward a meeting to approve Professor Sean Daly as the new master of the hospital, following criticism of its appointment process.

Almost €320,000 spent last year on providing televisions and premium channels in prisons

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) has defended a six-figure taxpayer-funded bill to supply inmates with TV sets and access to multi-channel services.

Taoiseach: We must do better to create a fairer education system in Northern Ireland’s schools

The Taoiseach has said he regrets more has not been done to tackle “educational disadvantage” in Northern Ireland. He described the creation of a fairer education system as Northern Ireland’s “greatest challenge”.

Jessie Buckley named winner of best actress category at the Annual Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards for her Cabaret role

Jessie Buckley has been named the winner of the best actress category at the 31st Annual Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards, for her role in Cabaret.

Ever wonder who was our best ever taoiseach? Is mise Lemass

This month’s Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent asked respondents who they considered the best taoiseach in Ireland’s history.