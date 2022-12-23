Evening headlines: Mother provides €5,000 bail for son accused of criminal damage to car and caravan in Rathkeale

A man charged with causing criminal damage to a caravan and to a car in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, has been granted bail after his mother provided an independent €5,000 cash surety at Limerick District Court.
A north Belfast man appeared in court today charged with harassing the mother of tragic schoolboy Noah Donohoe.
Gardaí have appealed to motorists to comply with speed limits after 453 vehicles have been detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit so far today.
Ronan Collins has said his career as a broadcaster over more than 40 years was “hugely enjoyable and never a chore”.
Just three people have won discrimination claims over Covid-19 face mask rules to date – a success rate of just over 5pc.
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 62-year-old Siobhán Caffrey.
Passenger charges at Dublin Airport could rise from next year in a move that will draw fire from airlines in the midst of a post-Covid recovery as they grapple with with high costs fuelled by inflation.