Evening headlines: Mother provides €5,000 bail for son accused of criminal damage to car and caravan in Rathkeale

Patrick Sheridan, of Riverside, Ballywilliam, Rathkeale, Co Limerick, before a special sitting of Limerick District Court. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

Mother provides €5,000 bail for son accused of criminal damage to car and caravan in Rathkeale

A man charged with causing criminal damage to a caravan and to a car in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, has been granted bail after his mother provided an independent €5,000 cash surety at Limerick District Court.

Man (44) accused of six-month campaign of harassment against mum of tragic Noah Donohoe

A north Belfast man appeared in court today charged with harassing the mother of tragic schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

Car going 135km/h in 80km/h zone among 453 caught speeding so far on National Slow Down Day

Gardaí have appealed to motorists to comply with speed limits after 453 vehicles have been detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit so far today.

Ronan Collins breaks down in tears as he signs off on final daily radio show – ‘it’s been a pleasure and a privilege’











