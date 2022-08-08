Evening headlines: Mother-of-three charged with making false reports to gardaí; Ice-cream, eggs, and crisps pulled from shelves due to ‘contamination’

Here are this evening's top stories on Independent.ie

Mother-of-three charged with making false reports to gardaí

A mother-of-three has been charged with making false statements and reports to gardaí.

Ice-cream, eggs, and crisps pulled from Irish supermarket shelves due to ‘contamination’

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued alerts about some products that have since been removed from shelves in Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Dunnes Stores, Spar, and SuperValu.

How Catriona Carey used €400k in deposits as ‘a current account’

Banking records for Careysfort Asset Estates show its €400,000 client deposit account wasn’t just used to fund the big-ticket purchases like her BMW – it functioned in a very real sense as her current account.

Irish mountaineer dies while climbing Matterhorn in Switzerland

An Irish mountain climber has died following an accident while he attempted to scale the iconic Matterhorn in Switzerland.

Revenue seize over €200,000 of cannabis concealed as clothes at Dublin Airport

Revenue officers seized over €200,000 worth of herbal cannabis at Dublin Airport today.

London-based carpenter accused of late night sex assault on woman in Dublin is refused bail



A London-based carpenter charged over a late-night sexual assault of a woman who was allegedly “fighting him off” on a Dublin street has been refused bail.

From busking on Grafton Street to a bar stool in Mullingar: best pals Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi’s raucous tour of Ireland

Much like the picture of Hollywood superstar Matt Damon posing with a shopping bag in Dalkey, Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi’s busking session was the surprise celebrity footage that we didn’t know we needed.

Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash

Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remain of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche ploughed into it on Friday morning.

Small boutique wins legal fight against retail giant Zara over ‘identical brand’ claims

A small fashion firm has secured a victory against high-street brand Zara over claims its branding was “identical” to the latter.

Pensioner on trial over death of baby in pram ‘had undiagnosed Alzheimer’s’

A pensioner accused of causing the death by careless driving of a baby boy, who was in a pram being pushed along the pavement by his mother, will say she had undiagnosed Alzheimer’s disease at the time and is to mount a defence of insanity, a court heard.