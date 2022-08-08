Evening headlines: Mother-of-three charged with making false reports to gardaí; Ice-cream, eggs, and crisps pulled from shelves due to ‘contamination’

Here are this evening's top stories on Independent.ie
A mother-of-three has been charged with making false statements and reports to gardaí.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued alerts about some products that have since been removed from shelves in Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Dunnes Stores, Spar, and SuperValu.
Banking records for Careysfort Asset Estates show its €400,000 client deposit account wasn’t just used to fund the big-ticket purchases like her BMW – it functioned in a very real sense as her current account.
An Irish mountain climber has died following an accident while he attempted to scale the iconic Matterhorn in Switzerland.
Revenue officers seized over €200,000 worth of herbal cannabis at Dublin Airport today.
A London-based carpenter charged over a late-night sexual assault of a woman who was allegedly “fighting him off” on a Dublin street has been refused bail.
Much like the picture of Hollywood superstar Matt Damon posing with a shopping bag in Dalkey, Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi’s busking session was the surprise celebrity footage that we didn’t know we needed.
Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remain of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche ploughed into it on Friday morning.
A small fashion firm has secured a victory against high-street brand Zara over claims its branding was “identical” to the latter.
A pensioner accused of causing the death by careless driving of a baby boy, who was in a pram being pushed along the pavement by his mother, will say she had undiagnosed Alzheimer’s disease at the time and is to mount a defence of insanity, a court heard.