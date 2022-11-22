Evening headlines: ‘Mortgage prisoners’ hit with unavoidable interest rate hikes; and Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect

Here are some of the main news stories on Independent.ie this evening
Some mortgage holders whose loans are handled by Pepper, on behalf of vulture funds that bought them after the financial crash, have been told their interest rates are to rise as high as 6.5pc.
Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect, the club have announced. The development comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview.
A general operative with a marquee supplier has settled a High Court action for €60,000 over an accident in which he tripped on a protruding ground bolt in a premises he was working at
A 65-year-old man who was found by gardaí in his car late at night in a secluded location with a vulnerable 15-year-old girl and a box of Viagra tablets has been jailed.
Regency hotel murder accused Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch told former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall that n ot even the six people involved in the gun attack there “know who the six people are”, the Special Criminal Court heard.
Charlie Bird will be walking hand-in-hand with the Stardust families as a hearing gets underway tomorrow to establish a time frame for the long-awaited inquest into the 1981 nightclub fire.
An army officer threatened to kill a colleague with his gun towards the end of what was described as “a mass brawl” and “complete fracas” at an army barracks five years ago, a court martial has heard.
A woman who took part in a “crime of passion” in which her friend broke into the home of her former partner's new lover has been given a suspended sentence.
Renting a home in Dublin now costs a total of €28,000 for one year, Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald has said. She called on the Government to freeze rents for the next three years.
Two couples have brought High Court damages actions over what they claim is nuisance and excessive noise from a wind farm near their Co Wexford homes.