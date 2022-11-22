Evening headlines: ‘Mortgage prisoners’ hit with unavoidable interest rate hikes; and Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect

Manchester United have parted company with Cristiano Ronaldo, but where will he go next?

‘Mortgage prisoners’ hit with interest rates of up to 6.5pc



Some mortgage holders whose loans are handled by Pepper, on behalf of vulture funds that bought them after the financial crash, have been told their interest rates are to rise as high as 6.5pc.

Manchester United confirm Cristiano Ronaldo to leave club by mutual agreement

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect, the club have announced. The development comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview.

Marquee supply worker settles High Court action for €60,000 over accident in which he tripped on a protruding ground bolt on a premises



A general operative with a marquee supplier has settled a High Court action for €60,000 over an accident in which he tripped on a protruding ground bolt in a premises he was working at

Man found in car late at night with teen girl and box of Viagra jailed for sexual assault

A 65-year-old man who was found by gardaí in his car late at night in a secluded location with a vulnerable 15-year-old girl and a box of Viagra tablets has been jailed.

Gerry Hutch told Jonathan Dowdall not even the six people involved in Regency hotel attack knew who each other were, court hears

Regency hotel murder accused Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch told former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall that n ot even the six people involved in the gun attack there “know who the six people are”, the Special Criminal Court heard.

Charlie Bird to walk hand in hand with Stardust families as inquest meeting is held

Charlie Bird will be walking hand-in-hand with the Stardust families as a hearing gets underway tomorrow to establish a time frame for the long-awaited inquest into the 1981 nightclub fire.

Court martial hears army officer threatened to kill corporal after ‘mass brawl’ at Christmas party

An army officer threatened to kill a colleague with his gun towards the end of what was described as “a mass brawl” and “complete fracas” at an army barracks five years ago, a court martial has heard.

Woman who accompanied friend as she used golf club to smash door of ex’s new girlfriend is spared jail

A woman who took part in a “crime of passion” in which her friend broke into the home of her former partner's new lover has been given a suspended sentence.

WATCH: The symptoms and signs of RSV, the virus that has hit a 'major peak' in children and babies this year

Only the very rich can now afford to live in Ireland’s cities, Dáil told

Renting a home in Dublin now costs a total of €28,000 for one year, Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald has said. She called on the Government to freeze rents for the next three years.

Couples sue over alleged ‘constant noise and nuisance’ from wind turbines near Wexford homes

Two couples have brought High Court damages actions over what they claim is nuisance and excessive noise from a wind farm near their Co Wexford homes.