Here are some of the main news stories on Independent.ie this evening

Man charged with murdering Natalie McNally allegedly continued to interact with her family in the weeks after the murder

A man charged with murdering Natalie McNally allegedly continued to interact with her family in the weeks after the murder. Stephen McCullagh (32), of Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, is accused of the murder of Ms McNally on December 18.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has all criminal charges against him dropped

Charges including attempted rape and assault against Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood have been discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Shocking video shows man reversing into police officer in London

‘Outrage’ in Europe after murder of Veronica Guerin, Dáil told

Europe was outraged after the murder of Sunday Independent journalist Veronica Guerin, President of the EU Parliament Roberta Metsola has told the Dáil and Seanad.

Hundreds of thousands to be hit as AIB hikes rates on all mortgage types

AIB is introducing rate increases across all mortgage types for the first time since the European Central Bank (ECB) began its rate-hiking cycle last July, affecting hundreds of thousands of borrowers.

Musician claims he made secret tapes of country star Michael English during bogus self-employment row

A bandmate of country music star Michael English secretly taped him in a years-long row over employment status, the Workplace Relations Commission has been told.

Married farm couple win €137,914 tax battle with Revenue over €950,000 sale of land

A married farm couple have won a €137,914 Capital Gains Tax (CGT) battle with the Revenue Commissioners arising from a €950,000 sale of 16.5 acres of farmland.

WATCH: An Irish Goodbye actor reveals Hollywood stars he wants to meet at the Oscars

‘The real issue here is about security costs’ – Croke Park stadium chief explains why Katie Taylor won’t be fighting at GAA HQ

Croke Park director Peter McKenna has robustly defended the stadium’s decision-making on the Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano World championship fight which is now set for the 3Arena.

Dithering over offshore wind leaves State open to being sued – expert

Ireland’s effort to develop offshore wind farms, before deciding which parts of the sea should be off-limits to development equates to a car crash, politicians have heard.

Micheál Martin orders new government jet as he is warned ministers cannot travel in ‘rickshaws’

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has ordered his officials to buy a new government jet as he is warned ministers cannot be expected to travel in “rickshaws”.



