Evening headlines: Man went to ex-partner’s home armed with crossbow, hatchet and sword, court hears, as bail granted; Former Pop Idol star Darius (41) found dead

Robert Blake leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice after he appeared before the District Court. Photo: Paddy Cummins

Man arrested as murder investigation launched into death of Killarney grandmother Miriam Burns

A man has been arrested by gardaí in Killarney as part of the investigation into the murder of grandmother Miriam Burns.

Former Pop Idol star Darius (41) found dead in his US apartment

Former Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh has been found dead in his US apartment at the age of 41, his family has announced.

Man went to ex-partner’s home armed with crossbow, hatchet and sword, court hears, as bail granted

An “agitated” man was armed with a crossbow, hatchet and sword during an incident at his ex-partner's home, a court has heard.

Nearly all those who died from Covid-19 since start of pandemic had at least one other condition

The extent to which people with pre-existing illnesses are vulnerable to Covid-19 is revealed in new figures showing nearly all those who died from Covid-19 to February last had at least one other medical condition.

Former US president Donald Trump cancels trip to west Clare

Plans by former US president Donald Trump to visit his family’s west Clare golf resort later this month have been scrapped.

Man spent over a year in a coma with bullet lodged in his neck before he died, murder trial hears

A man who spent over a year in a comatose state with a bullet lodged in his neck died when his heart failed due to a spinal-brain injury, a murder trial has been told.

Former rugby coach charged with 40 counts of indecent assault of boys in Terenure College

A former rugby coach and English teacher is facing trial in relation to the historic abuse of a number of teenage boys at a south Dublin school.

New Ross flooding - In Pictures

Former PSNI officer joins An Garda Síochána as Assistant Commissioner

Former Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer Jonathan Roberts has joined An Garda Síochána as an Assistant Commissioner.

Homeowners near Dublin Airport to get €20,000 grant to insulate their homes from aircraft noise

Eligible householders in the vicinity of Dublin airport are in line for a €20,000 grant to insulate their homes from night time air traffic noise at Dublin Airport.

King Puck: Department of Agriculture reviewing welfare of Puck Fair goat following 175 complaints

The Department of Agriculture said it is reviewing the welfare of the Puck Fair goat ahead of next year's festival, as it received 175 animal welfare complaints.

Irish Catholics call for ordination of women as priests in landmark report

A landmark report on the views of tens of thousands of Irish Catholics has called for equal treatment of women in terms of leadership and decision-making, and for their ordination to the diaconate and priesthood.