A man charged with murdering Natalie McNally allegedly continued to interact with her family in the weeks after the murder. Stephen McCullagh (32), of Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, is accused of the murder of Ms McNally on December 18.
Charges including attempted rape and assault against Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood have been discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.
Europe was outraged after the murder of Sunday Independent journalist Veronica Guerin, President of the EU Parliament Roberta Metsola has told the Dáil and Seanad.
AIB is introducing rate increases across all mortgage types for the first time since the European Central Bank (ECB) began its rate-hiking cycle last July, affecting hundreds of thousands of borrowers.
A bandmate of country music star Michael English secretly taped him in a years-long row over employment status, the Workplace Relations Commission has been told.
A married farm couple have won a €137,914 Capital Gains Tax (CGT) battle with the Revenue Commissioners arising from a €950,000 sale of 16.5 acres of farmland.
Croke Park director Peter McKenna has robustly defended the stadium’s decision-making on the Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano World championship fight which is now set for the 3Arena.
Ireland’s effort to develop offshore wind farms, before deciding which parts of the sea should be off-limits to development equates to a car crash, politicians have heard.
Tánaiste Micheál Martin has ordered his officials to buy a new government jet as he is warned ministers cannot be expected to travel in “rickshaws”.