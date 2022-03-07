The truck that crashed through the gates of the Russian Embassy in south Dublin. Picture: Collins





‘In Ireland we like justice’ – man arrested after truck driven through entrance of Russian embassy in Dublin

The driver of a truck who drove into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin said he carried out his protest after seeing news of civilian deaths in Ukraine.

‘Hundreds’ of families open doors to Ukrainians fleeing war as Government launches ‘pledge portal’ for offers of help

There are currently 500 Ukrainian refugees in hotels in Ireland as “hundreds” of Irish families have opened the doors to taking in people fleeing war.

‘Tantamount to torture’ – parents who punched, beat and burned daughter (9), leaving her with catastrophic brain injury, jailed for 14 years

A GARDA inspector in the case of two parents jailed for 14 years for the “savage” abuse of their child has welcomed the sentence, saying what the couple did was “tantamount to torture”.

Vicky Phelan reveals she is not well enough ‘physically or mentally’ to take part in Climb With Charlie

Vicky Phelan has revealed that she will be unable to make the journey to Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo in April to take part in the 'Climb with Charlie’ event, as she is not well enough “physically or mentally”.

Two women injured following shooting in Dublin

Two women have been treated in hospital following a shooting in Dublin earlier today. Gardaí were alerted to the gun attack shortly before 10am in the Clondalkin area.

Man (33) convicted of trying to get woman into his car in middle of the night by posing as a garda

A 33-year-old man has been convicted of trying to get a woman into his car in the middle of the night by pretending to be a garda and intimidating her.

Number of Covid patients in hospital tops 800 - highest since early January - as Limerick hospital cancels visits over outbreaks

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has jumped to 808, the highest since early January. There are 47 patients with the virus in intensive care which has remained relatively steady over the past week.

Dublin Airport gets green light to charge drivers for dropping off and collecting friends and family

Motorists dropping off and collecting friends and family from Dublin Airport will have to pay to do so after the airport’s operator secured the green light to create a new paid drop-off and pick-up zone.

Hole in the Wall pub must pay €26,000 redundancy to barman who refused alternative part-time work during pandemic

The Hole in the Wall pub in north Dublin has been ordered to pay a former barman €26,000 after a ruling that he was within his rights to turn down redeployment to part-time restaurant work during the pandemic.

‘I would take the attack again tenfold instead of going through the trial’ – sexual assault survivor Sarah Grace hits out at justice system

A sexual assault survivor has said she would rather suffer the attack again, than go through the Irish courts system for justice. Ms Grace works as a solicitor, and she said even with her legal experience she was traumatised by the trial.

New move to make more Catholic primary schools multi-denominational

More Catholic primary schools are set to become multi-denominational under a plan worked out between the Department of Education and bishops.

