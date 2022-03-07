Here are some of this evening's top news stories on Independent.ie:
The driver of a truck who drove into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin said he carried out his protest after seeing news of civilian deaths in Ukraine.
There are currently 500 Ukrainian refugees in hotels in Ireland as “hundreds” of Irish families have opened the doors to taking in people fleeing war.
A GARDA inspector in the case of two parents jailed for 14 years for the “savage” abuse of their child has welcomed the sentence, saying what the couple did was “tantamount to torture”.
Vicky Phelan has revealed that she will be unable to make the journey to Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo in April to take part in the 'Climb with Charlie’ event, as she is not well enough “physically or mentally”.
Two women have been treated in hospital following a shooting in Dublin earlier today. Gardaí were alerted to the gun attack shortly before 10am in the Clondalkin area.
A 33-year-old man has been convicted of trying to get a woman into his car in the middle of the night by pretending to be a garda and intimidating her.
The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has jumped to 808, the highest since early January. There are 47 patients with the virus in intensive care which has remained relatively steady over the past week.
Motorists dropping off and collecting friends and family from Dublin Airport will have to pay to do so after the airport’s operator secured the green light to create a new paid drop-off and pick-up zone.
The Hole in the Wall pub in north Dublin has been ordered to pay a former barman €26,000 after a ruling that he was within his rights to turn down redeployment to part-time restaurant work during the pandemic.
A sexual assault survivor has said she would rather suffer the attack again, than go through the Irish courts system for justice. Ms Grace works as a solicitor, and she said even with her legal experience she was traumatised by the trial.
More Catholic primary schools are set to become multi-denominational under a plan worked out between the Department of Education and bishops.
