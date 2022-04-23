Evening headlines: Man appears in court charged with robbing Alan Bourke; and Backlash against Happy Pear twins over ‘factually wrong’ video

Here are some of this evening's top news stories on Independent.ie

Man appears in court charged with robbing alcohol and bicycle from Alan Bourke, who died after suspected assault



A 35-year-old man has appeared in court charged with robbing Alan Bourke of cans of alcohol and a bicycle in Limerick city on Friday, April 15 last. Mr Bourke (48) was found seriously injured outside Colbert train station on the evening of Friday April 15 and he later died in hospital.

Backlash against Happy Pear twins over ‘factually wrong’ video on reducing breast cancer risk

The Happy Pear twins Stephen and David Flynn are facing a backlash after posting a video online suggesting ways to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer through diet.

Minister responds after it emerges some terminally ill people not allowed to die at home due to staff shortages

The Minister for Older People has said it is not acceptable that palliative care cannot be provided for some terminally ill patients at the "most vulnerable point in their dying days"

Woman (50s) dies in swimming tragedy off Greystones

A woman has died in a sea tragedy off the coast of Greystones, Co Wicklow, this afternoon. She was swimming with two others when they got into difficulty shortly after 12.30pm.

Gardaí send Leo Varadkar ‘leak’ investigation file to DPP for decision on whether to prosecute

Detectives investigating Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over the leaking of a confidential government document to his friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail have sent a file the DPP who will decide whether any person should face criminal charges.

In pictures: first look at Ed Sheeran’s new stage as first night at Croke Park begins

Ed Sheeran’s gigs in Croke Park are the first full capacity concerts at the stadium since the pandemic - here's a look at the stage and fans arriving before the show started.

Police issue picture of suspect after Irish nun dragged under car and left in gutter

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after an Irish nun was dragged underneath a car and left in a gutter. On the morning of April 11, Sister Louise Gibney parked her car outside a post office in Allerton, Liverpool, and left her vehicle to post a letter.

WATCH: Ukraine forces release video showing women and children holed-up in Azovstal steel plant

Probes continuing as children diagnosed with acute hepatitis

The exact cause of the mystery cases of acute hepatitis – inflammation of the liver – in young children in Ireland and a growing number of other countries continues to elude scientists.

Google, Twitter and Facebook face fines of 6pc of turnover over hate speech and disinformation

The European Union has reached a landmark deal to take aim at hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content online. The move would force big tech companies to police themselves harder.

Berlin institute taps World War Two experience to document Ukraine war crimes

Berlin's Pilecki Institute, which is dedicated to researching 20th century history including Nazi crimes in World War Two, is tapping that experience to c ollect testimonies from refugees about possible war crimes in Ukraine.