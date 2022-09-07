Evening headlines: ‘Life will never be the same without Jack’ — de Bromhead sisters pay moving tribute to their ‘beautiful brother’

To them, he was ‘Jacksie’ – their adorably cheeky, “one of a kind child”. The boy who would never go to bed without faithfully saying: “Night mum, night dad, love you.”
A judge has called on gardaí to interview a father accused of sexually abusing his daughter “as a matter of urgency”.
The Commission of Investigation report into Siteserv contains findings which are a “cause for concern”, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
A heartless gang who target elderly people in home repair scams across Ireland and abroad are the latest targets of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) who carried out 15 searches this morning targeting the gang.
Gardaí are investigating an assault on a man at the Electric Picnic festival last weekend that has reportedly left the victim with what sources said were “life-changing” injuries.
A number of refugees are facing another night of sleeping rough as the the National Indoor Arena at Abbotstown is not ready to accommodate them.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government is looking at ways to reduce public transport costs as part of Budget negotiations.
The Dubliner is heading across the pond with her partner Ryan McShane, who she met in 2019 while taking part in Dancing With the Stars, for work opportunities.
Shane Lowry has accused some LIV Golf rebels of deliberately disrupting this week's BMW PGA at Wentworth and admitted he "can't stand" the fact they are in the field.
A videoed flashpoint in a siblings’ row over land “was a very bad production - nearly as bad at Flatley’s Blackbird", a court has heard.
Met Éireann have issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for four counties on Wednesday evening.