Evening headlines: ‘Life will never be the same without Jack’ — de Bromhead sisters pay moving tribute to their ‘beautiful brother’

Henry de Bromhead shoulders his son Jack from his funeral mass in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Butlerstown, Co Waterford. Photo: Mark Condren

Jack de Bromhead funeral: ‘Life will never be the same without Jack’ - sisters pay moving tribute to their ‘beautiful brother’

To them, he was ‘Jacksie’ – their adorably cheeky, “one of a kind child”. The boy who would never go to bed without faithfully saying: “Night mum, night dad, love you.”

Judge calls on gardaí to interview man accused of sexually abusing his daughter ‘as a matter of urgency’

A judge has called on gardaí to interview a father accused of sexually abusing his daughter “as a matter of urgency”.

Siteserv report findings ‘cause for concern’ says Taoiseach Micheál Martin

The Commission of Investigation report into Siteserv contains findings which are a “cause for concern”, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Criminal Asset Bureau search 11 properties in Kerry as they probe gang who target elderly in home repair scams





A heartless gang who target elderly people in home repair scams across Ireland and abroad are the latest targets of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) who carried out 15 searches this morning targeting the gang.

Man left with ‘life-changing’ injuries after assault at Electric Picnic festival

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a man at the Electric Picnic festival last weekend that has reportedly left the victim with what sources said were “life-changing” injuries.

Refugees face sleeping rough again tonight as National Indoor Arena not ready to accommodate them

A number of refugees are facing another night of sleeping rough as the the National Indoor Arena at Abbotstown is not ready to accommodate them.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirms cut in public transport fares part of Budget talks

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government is looking at ways to reduce public transport costs as part of Budget negotiations.

Thalia Heffernan moves to New York after signing with top modelling agency

The Dubliner is heading across the pond with her partner Ryan McShane, who she met in 2019 while taking part in Dancing With the Stars, for work opportunities.

‘There are certain guys I can't stand being here’ – Shane Lowry gives blunt view on ‘disruptive’ LIV rebels

Shane Lowry has accused some LIV Golf rebels of deliberately disrupting this week's BMW PGA at Wentworth and admitted he "can't stand" the fact they are in the field.

Video of row between siblings over land ‘nearly as bad as Flatley’s Blackbird’, court hears

A videoed flashpoint in a siblings’ row over land “was a very bad production - nearly as bad at Flatley’s Blackbird", a court has heard.

Weather Ireland: Thunderstorm warning for four counties as Met Éireann warn of lightning strikes

Met Éireann have issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for four counties on Wednesday evening.





























































