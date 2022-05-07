Evening headlines: Leo Varadkar ‘not convinced’ we are closer to border poll despite Sinn Féin election success; Joe Wicks works out with thousands in grounds of Irish hospital

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar ‘not convinced’ we are closer to border poll on united Ireland despite Sinn Féin election success

Tánasite Leo Varadkar says he is “not convinced” that Sinn Féin’s landmark win to become the largest party in Northern Ireland has moved the island closer to a border poll on reunification.

Northern Ireland election 2022: Sinn Féin on course to become Stormont's largest party as counting continues

Counting resumed this morning in the Northern Ireland Assembly election later with Sinn Fein firmly on course to emerge as the largest Stormont party.

‘As living costs continue to surge, there are nurses struggling five days out from pay day’

A senior staff nurse and father of three has told of the financial struggle he and other colleagues are facing as the cost of living spirals.

Taliban orders all Afghan women to wear burka in public

Afghanistan's Taliban leadership has ordered all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burka in public, officials said.

Apple’s main Irish arm paid over $8.5bn in corporation tax in 2021

Pre-tax profits at Cork-based Apple Operations International doubled to almost $68bn last year.

Joe Wicks works out with thousands of people in grounds of Irish hospital

Joe Wicks worked out with thousands of festival-goers at day one of WellFest 2022.

Fifty more people evacuated from Mariupol steelworks, say pro-Russian forces

FIFTY more people were evacuated today from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, according to pro-Russian forces.

Brian Dowling: Our battles for surrogacy or adoption left me feeling angry

Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian have said they faced difficulty trying to start a family in Ireland due to their sexuality.

Public transport fares: full details of how prices are set to change from Monday

All public transport fares in Dublin will drop by 20pc from Monday and the reductions will remain in place until the end of the year.

Mesmerising footage of dolphins off the West Cork coast

Monkeypox case: health experts work to track down contacts of patient with disease in UK

A person has been diagnosed with monkeypox in England, health bosses have said.