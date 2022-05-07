Evening headlines: Leo Varadkar ‘not convinced’ we are closer to border poll despite Sinn Féin election success; Joe Wicks works out with thousands in grounds of Irish hospital

Tánasite Leo Varadkar says he is “not convinced” that Sinn Féin’s landmark win to become the largest party in Northern Ireland has moved the island closer to a border poll on reunification.
Counting resumed this morning in the Northern Ireland Assembly election later with Sinn Fein firmly on course to emerge as the largest Stormont party.
A senior staff nurse and father of three has told of the financial struggle he and other colleagues are facing as the cost of living spirals.
Afghanistan's Taliban leadership has ordered all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burka in public, officials said.
Pre-tax profits at Cork-based Apple Operations International doubled to almost $68bn last year.
Joe Wicks worked out with thousands of festival-goers at day one of WellFest 2022.
FIFTY more people were evacuated today from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, according to pro-Russian forces.
Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian have said they faced difficulty trying to start a family in Ireland due to their sexuality.
All public transport fares in Dublin will drop by 20pc from Monday and the reductions will remain in place until the end of the year.
A person has been diagnosed with monkeypox in England, health bosses have said.