Evening headlines: John Delaney must pay bulk of costs of failed High Court bid; Minister confident Government can cope with rising number of Ukrainian refugees

Sentencing has been adjourned in the case of a Kerry badminton champion who admitted paying a woman for access to her children for his sexual gratification.
The High Court has ordered former Football Association of Ireland chief John Delaney to pay the bulk of the costs of his failed effort to claim legal professional privilege over documents seized from the FAI by the corporate watchdog.
The High Court has awarded €50,000 to a woman over psychological injuries suffered after the school bus her teenage daughters were travelling on swerved and overturned into a ditch.
Finance minister Paschal Donohoe will remain Eurogroup president after no other minister in the Eurogroup put themselves forward for the role.
A school in Co Armagh has confirmed “proper procedures” have been invoked against one of its volunteers who was filmed singing “up the Ra” to Dame Arlene Foster.
The integration minister has defended his department’s handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis, saying he is confident it can cope with the rising number of people seeking accommodation.
The website iSpoof allowed criminal users, who paid for the service in Bitcoin, to disguise their phone number so it appeared they were calling from a trusted source.
The Taoiseach has warned against cannabis being “glamorised” after new proposals are due to be brought before the Oireachtas on legalising possession of up to 7g.
The creation of safe access zones around health facilities to prevent protests within 100 metres by anti-abortion groups is a “misguided and unwise proposal”, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland said today.
There has been big interest among third-level colleges to call to open new courses or expand student places in dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, medicine and veterinary.