Evening headlines: John Delaney must pay bulk of costs of failed High Court bid; Minister confident Government can cope with rising number of Ukrainian refugees

Badminton champion who paid women to let him sexually abuse their children has sentencing adjourned

Sentencing has been adjourned in the case of a Kerry badminton champion who admitted paying a woman for access to her children for his sexual gratification.

John Delaney must pay bulk of costs of failed High Court bid to claim privilege on documents seized from FAI

The High Court has ordered former Football Association of Ireland chief John Delaney to pay the bulk of the costs of his failed effort to claim legal professional privilege over documents seized from the FAI by the corporate watchdog.

Mother awarded €50,000 for psychological injuries after school bus her daughters were on overturned into ditch

The High Court has awarded €50,000 to a woman over psychological injuries suffered after the school bus her teenage daughters were travelling on swerved and overturned into a ditch.

Paschal Donohoe to stay Eurogroup president in ‘sensible’ arrangement

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe will remain Eurogroup president after no other minister in the Eurogroup put themselves forward for the role.

Woman who chanted IRA slogan to Arlene Foster is ‘on personal leave’ from role as voluntary school counsellor

A school in Co Armagh has confirmed “proper procedures” have been invoked against one of its volunteers who was filmed singing “up the Ra” to Dame Arlene Foster.

Minister confident Government can cope with rising number of Ukrainian refugees as he makes fresh appeal for homes

The integration minister has defended his department’s handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis, saying he is confident it can cope with the rising number of people seeking accommodation.

How criminals used the iSpoof website to scam unsuspecting people out of millions

The website iSpoof allowed criminal users, who paid for the service in Bitcoin, to disguise their phone number so it appeared they were calling from a trusted source.

WATCH: Woman submits dashcam footage to report dangerous driving, but is reprimanded herself

Taoiseach warns against cannabis being ‘glamorised’ amid new legalising proposals

The Taoiseach has warned against cannabis being “glamorised” after new proposals are due to be brought before the Oireachtas on legalising possession of up to 7g.

Safe access zones around health facilities providing abortion are ‘misguided, unwise’, say Presbyterian Church

The creation of safe access zones around health facilities to prevent protests within 100 metres by anti-abortion groups is a “misguided and unwise proposal”, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland said today.

Colleges jump at chance to open more places in dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, medicine and veterinary

There has been big interest among third-level colleges to call to open new courses or expand student places in dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, medicine and veterinary.