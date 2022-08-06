Evening headlines: Joe Brolly weds Laurita Blewitt at intimate ceremony in Mayo; Shane Lowry needs help of private plane to make tee time

Joe Brolly weds Laurita Blewitt at intimate ceremony in Mayo

Joe Brolly tied the knot with his long term partner Laurita Blewitt this afternoon.

Shane Lowry hops on private jet to make third round after returning home thinking he would miss cut

Shane Lowry was forced to charter a private jet to make his third round tee time at the Wyndham Championship having left the course presuming he would miss the cut.

Archie Battersbee dies after his life support is removed

After weeks of legal battles, 12-year-old British schoolboy Archie Battersbee has died after his life support was removed.

Lucky Sligo Euromillions player lands €1m raffle prize

One lucky Euromillions player in Sligo landed a €1m bonus prize on Friday night.

Man rescued after cement mixer lorry crashes into house

A man was rescued and treated for shock after a cement mixer lorry crashed into a house in Co Tyrone.

Woman gives birth to triplets with two-year age gaps between them

A couple have finally welcomed the third baby in a set of IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) triplets, four years after the first sibling was born.

Simon Coveney blasts Russian ‘nuclear rhetoric’ on 77th anniversary of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombings

The world can “delay no longer” and must put nuclear weapons “beyond use”, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.





Ivana Bacik: ‘No one would expect Sabina Higgins to leave her views outside the Áras’

Labour leader Ivana Bacik has defended Sabina Higgins, stating that she was within her right to express her personal views in a controversial letter calling for ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.



















































































