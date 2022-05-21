Evening headlines: Irish man jailed in US for at least 15 years for drunken crash that injured four students; Gold medal boxers return home

Irish man jailed in US for at least 15 years for drunken crash that injured four students

A drunk driver who crashed into a car full of schoolgirls, leaving one with brain damage, has been sentenced to at least 15 years in a US jail.

Thousands march through Belfast to demand Irish language legislation

Thousands of red-clad protesters marched through the streets of Belfast on Saturday afternoon to call for protections for the Irish language.

Mother charged with criminal damage tells judge she had to ‘take matters into my own hands’ to protect son from ‘paedophile’

A mother wept in court as she claimed she was forced “to take matters into my own hands” after she accused a man of sexually abusing her son.

Irish boxers Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke arrive home victorious from Istanbul

Victorious Irish boxers Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke received a rapturous welcome home on Saturday after their historic wins at the Women’s World Elite Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

Gardaí who died in the line of duty are honoured at ceremony in Dublin

An annual event to honour gardai who died in the course of their duty has been held in Dublin.

Hotel ordered to pay €5,000 for discriminating against bride-to-be from Traveller community

A hotel has been ordered to pay €5,000 in compensation for discriminating against a bride-to-be from the Traveller community, who had sought to have her wedding reception at the venue.

Parrot becomes regular in Dublin's bars and cafés

My mum’s death made me realise you must follow your passion, says Irish climber as he nears top of Everest

A Tipperary man attempting to become the first Irish person to climb Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen has spoken about the personal tragedy behind his quest.

Festivals are back! Here’s your ultimate guide to the best events around Ireland this summer

After a two-year absence, festivals are back with a bang and the Irish summer calendar is bursting. From food fests to the hottest gigs and coolest culture events, here’s our pick of the biggest and best on offer...

Russia says Mariupol steelworks siege has ended as it ends gas supply to Finland over Nato move

Russia stopped delivering gas to Finland in an escalation of a dispute over energy payments with Western nations, and claimed victory in a weeks-long battle for Mariupol's devastated Azovstal steel plant as it presses for control of the Donbas.

Australia election: Anthony Albanese leads Labor Party to victory after nine years in opposition

Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese said he wanted to bring Australians together as he made his first comments after leading his party to an election victory on Saturday after nine years in opposition.




































































