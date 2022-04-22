Evening headlines: Irish couple welcome ‘miracle’ conjoined twins after fertility treatment; UN chief to meet Putin in Moscow

Six-week-old twins Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson are joined from the chest to the pelvis (ITV News)

‘These are very long waited for wee girls’ – Irish couple welcome ‘miracle’ conjoined twins after fertility treatment

An Irish couple have welcomed ‘miraculous’ conjoined twins.

‘We hope our love didn’t suffer much… I think it was quick’ – father’s heartbreaking tribute to Kate Moran as tragic camogie player laid to rest

Kate Moran’s parents, Cathal and Mary, and her siblings Thady, Leah and Saoirse clung to one another as they followed her coffin to the altar of The Sacred Heart church in Monivea.

UN chief to meet Putin in Moscow as Russia says Ukraine has been ‘inconsistent’ in peace talks

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Moscow on Monday, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his February invasion of Ukraine, said Eri Kaneko, associate spokesperson for the U.N. chief.

‘He gave me four weeks off’ – new father laughs at judge as he is jailed for spitting in face of young female garda

A new father spat in the face of a young garda after he was called to the scene by a relative when she was stopped on suspicion of uninsured driving, a court heard.

Rival gangs post sinister graffiti branding ‘Mr Flashy’ a ‘rat’ as Finglas drug feud looks set to explode

Enemies of the drugs trafficker ‘Mr Flashy’ have joined forces and are now attempting to drive his associates out of the northside suburb of Finglas.

Ukrainian refugees can exchange their native driving license for an Irish one while living here

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has announced that Ukrainian refugees can now avail of an Irish driving licence.

Tony Holohan told top civil servant he was looking for secondment weeks before politicians knew

Outgoing chief medical officer Tony Holohan told the State’s top civil servant he was seeking a secondment from the civil service to an academic post in a university several weeks before senior politicians were made aware.

Homes burning more coal, wood and turf during lockdown blamed for air quality breaches at half of monitoring stations

Air pollution levels from open fires and other home-heating systems breached safe levels at more than half the country’s monitoring stations during Covid restrictions.

Two men arrested in connection with fatal assault of Limerick man Alan Bourke

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of Alan Bourke in Limerick last week have arrested two men in their 30s this afternoon.

Ordinary yet extraordinary – how Ed Sheeran’s popularity in Ireland sees him occupy rarefied space with U2, Bruce Springsteen and Garth Brooks

On the face of it, it’s hard to understand why Ed Sheeran is a global star.

Stray golf balls hitting windows, windshields and a person forced club to downsize and made greenkeeper redundant, WRC hears

Stray golf balls at a Cork driving range caused so much damage to neighbouring property – and in one case, a person – that there was no option except to shrink the range down and make the greenkeeper redundant, its owners say.

Pitcher tackles opponent during baseball game in Texas

Sheep farmer who fleeced girlfriend by selling her car and raiding bank account avoids jail

A sheep farmer who fleeced his partner has escaped going to prison yet again after bleating that his parents' farm would suffer.







