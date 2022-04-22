Evening headlines: Irish couple welcome ‘miracle’ conjoined twins after fertility treatment; UN chief to meet Putin in Moscow

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
An Irish couple have welcomed ‘miraculous’ conjoined twins.
Kate Moran’s parents, Cathal and Mary, and her siblings Thady, Leah and Saoirse clung to one another as they followed her coffin to the altar of The Sacred Heart church in Monivea.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Moscow on Monday, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his February invasion of Ukraine, said Eri Kaneko, associate spokesperson for the U.N. chief.
A new father spat in the face of a young garda after he was called to the scene by a relative when she was stopped on suspicion of uninsured driving, a court heard.
Enemies of the drugs trafficker ‘Mr Flashy’ have joined forces and are now attempting to drive his associates out of the northside suburb of Finglas.
Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has announced that Ukrainian refugees can now avail of an Irish driving licence.
Outgoing chief medical officer Tony Holohan told the State’s top civil servant he was seeking a secondment from the civil service to an academic post in a university several weeks before senior politicians were made aware.
Air pollution levels from open fires and other home-heating systems breached safe levels at more than half the country’s monitoring stations during Covid restrictions.
Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of Alan Bourke in Limerick last week have arrested two men in their 30s this afternoon.
On the face of it, it’s hard to understand why Ed Sheeran is a global star.
Stray golf balls at a Cork driving range caused so much damage to neighbouring property – and in one case, a person – that there was no option except to shrink the range down and make the greenkeeper redundant, its owners say.
A sheep farmer who fleeced his partner has escaped going to prison yet again after bleating that his parents' farm would suffer.