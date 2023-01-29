Here are some of the main news stories on Independent.ie this evening
This is the new face of the homeless crisis in Ireland – one of a growing number of tent cities in wooded and greenfield locations where hordes of desperate people are forced to seek shelter.
A former GAA player who was tragically killed in a car accident earlier this week will be laid to rest on Tuesday.
THE Greens could go into Government with Sinn Féin after the next election — as long as that party focuses on the environment, Eamon Ryan has said.
Palace aides are reportedly in talks with the BBC about King Charles III giving a tell-all interview to the broadcaster.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland.
A woman who broke into a Catholic church in North Dakota while topless destroyed a statue of Jesus, local authorities have said.
More than 450 children took their unwell and injured teddies to the 2023 Teddy Bear Hospital at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences.