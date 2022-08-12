Evening headlines: Hottest ever August day in Ireland as 31.7C degrees recorded; Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage during event in New York

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
Ireland has experienced its hottest August day in recorded history today with temperatures hitting 31.7C in Co Carlow.
Author Salman Rushdie, who was once the subject of a fatwa for his writing, has been attacked at an event in western New York, the Associated Press reports.
A teacher who submitted false certificates about his qualifications to the Teaching Council was guilty of professional misconduct “of the most serious kind”, an inquiry has heard.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and has since been released on police bail in connection with a video which emerged in June mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey.
The body of a woman in her 20s has been discovered at a house outside Athboy, Co Meath, this morning.
It would have come as a sobering statistic for Joe Duffy and his close-knit team on Liveline.
A pensioner charged with causing a baby boy’s death through careless driving has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, with jurors finding that her undiagnosed dementia had affected her.
Everyone is enjoying the sunny weather this week. The forecast says the sunshine will fade next week, but you never know.
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs “screamed in pain” during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard.
A former Debenhams worker who was refused statutory redundancy will now get the payment after the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) found a Department of Social Protection official was wrong to say she had too little service to be eligible.
Actor Russell Crowe has been spotted cycling around Bray and enjoying the sunshine as he took a break from filming his new movie.