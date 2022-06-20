Evening headlines: Horse trainer Aidan O’Brien and Coolmore Stud sue Glanbia; Nurse who dismissed concerns of man who cried out ‘I’m dying’ guilty of poor professional performance

Here are this evening's leading headlines on Independent.ie

Nurse who dismissed concerns about health of man who cried out ‘I’m dying’ guilty of poor professional performance

A fitness to practice committee heard distressing evidence during their inquiry, including details of the final hours of a diabetic patient, who, despite serious concerns, an ambulance or doctor was not called by the nurse caring for him.

Horse trainer Aidan O’Brien and Coolmore Stud sue Glanbia for €30m Longchamp loss over ‘contaminated food’

Horse trainer Aidan O'Brien, his son Donnacha, Coolmore Stud, Ballydoyle Racing and a number of other companies are suing Glanbia for €30m over alleged contaminated feed which forced the withdrawal of a number of horses from the Longchamp Racing festival in France in 2020, the Commercial Court has heard.

Close associate of ‘Mr Flashy’ suspected of being the target in latest Finglas shooting in broad daylight



A close associate of a high-profile criminal known as “Mr Flashy” is believed to have been the target of a broad-daylight shooting in Finglas, north Dublin, today.

Girl who tripped in playground and suffered cut forehead settles High Court case for €70,000

Judith Byrne was four when she fell over a black rubber mesh mat which was allegedly protruding from the grass at her local playground, it was claimed.

Leo Varadkar: Inflation will "slow down"

Murder trial witness denies criminals put pressure on her to make false allegations against accused man

A murder trial witness at the Central Criminal Court has denied that criminals put pressure on her to make a false allegation against the accused man.

‘Passenger safety will be compromised’ if ride-share apps are introduced as cab shortage solution, claims taxi boss

The head of a leading Irish taxi operator has said “ride-hail” car-share platforms are less regulated and as result less safe than taxis.

What Rory McIlroy said to Matt Fitzpatrick on 18th green following Englishman’s US Open win

Rory McIlroy told Matt Fitzpatrick his hard work had paid off as the two embraced on the 18th green at Brookline following Fitzpatrick's US Open triumph.

Jack Straw: We must face the fact that rape is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations.

Around 3,000 Ukrainian students and researchers ask about continuing studies in Ireland

For some it may mean entry to full time courses in Ireland, others may be interested in part-time study or completing a particular module and some want a quiet space from which to continue their work online with their Ukrainian university.

Parents bring High Court challenge over refusal to investigate alleged pit bull attack on their son

The parents of a young boy allegedly attacked by a pit bull dog at a house the child was visiting have brought a High Court challenge over a refusal to investigate the incident because it was on private property.

Woman who gave partner alibi during fatal fire probe changed statement after he started new relationship, court hears

A woman who gave her then partner an alibi during an investigation into a fatal fire almost 16 years ago later came forward of her own volition and changed her statement after he started a relationship with another woman, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

'What the f**k!" – Irish father surprises son by arriving in Vancouver bar after three years apart