Evening headlines: Healthy baby died due to decisions by hospital staff, inquest hears; and Taoiseach attacked in Dáil over CMO’s €187,000 Trinity College salary

David and Breda Hunt during the inquest into the death of Cian Hunt at the Coroner's Court in Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Here are some of the top news stories from Independent.ie this evening.

Stop this double-jobbing scandalous waste of money’ – Taoiseach attacked in Dáil over CMO’s €187,000 Trinity College salary

The public is being taken for “right patsies” over the Department of Health paying the €187,000 university salary of Dr Tony Holohan while it has to pay for a new Chief Medical Officer as well, the Dáil has been told.

Perfectly healthy baby died due to decisions by hospital staff, inquest into death of Cian Hunt hears

Active decisions by medical staff at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar resulted in the “death of a perfectly healthy baby to a perfectly healthy mother,” who had already suffered two stillbirths, an inquest has heard.

Owners of husky-type dog that attacked boy during hurling training must pay €95,000 compensation

A boy who was attacked by a husky-type dog as he played hurling on a GAA pitch has settled his High Court action for €95,000.

Man who used hidden camera to secretly film two women as they showered jailed for one year

A man who secretly filmed intimate images of two women by hiding cameras in bathrooms has been jailed for one year.

Tiger Woods confirms he’ll compete in the 2022 Masters this weekend

Tiger Woods has confirmed he'll play in this weekend’s Masters at Augusta National.

Zelensky calls for Nuremberg-style trials after Russian ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine

Bus Éireann says cyclist suing it after he was knocked off his bike was not looking where he was going, court hears

A cyclist who says he was knocked off his bike in a cycle lane on Dublin's quays has sued Bus Éireann in the High Court.

Man and woman arrested as cannabis and cocaine worth €129,000 seized in Wexford

A 45-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman have been arrested following a seizure of drugs worth €129,000 in Wexford on Tuesday.

Family of boy (2) with suspected autism, who has to wait until next January for HSE assessment, brings High Court challenge

The family of a young boy with significant health and educational needs has brought a High Court challenge over the HSE's refusal to allow him to seek the support services he needs outside of his home area.

Ukrainian mother writes contact details on her two-year-old daughter’s back in pen in case she is killed

A Ukrainian mother who scrawled contact details on her daughter’s back in pen as they prepared to flee the war has described her desperation to make sure she would be cared for if they were separated.

Where to start with retrofitting? Key questions answered on options available to homeowners

With energy costs spiralling and climate scientists pleading for dramatic cuts in fossil fuel use, the case for retrofitting homes has never been stronger. Here's all you need to know.

From ‘a hotchpotch of oddities’ to ‘legendary trad sessions’ – Lonely Planet announces list of 20 best Irish pubs

THE world-renowned travel website Lonely Planet has announced its list of the 20 best pubs in Ireland.



