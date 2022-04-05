Evening headlines: Healthy baby died due to decisions by hospital staff, inquest hears; and Taoiseach attacked in Dáil over CMO’s €187,000 Trinity College salary

Here are some of the top news stories from Independent.ie this evening.
The public is being taken for “right patsies” over the Department of Health paying the €187,000 university salary of Dr Tony Holohan while it has to pay for a new Chief Medical Officer as well, the Dáil has been told.
Active decisions by medical staff at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar resulted in the “death of a perfectly healthy baby to a perfectly healthy mother,” who had already suffered two stillbirths, an inquest has heard.
A boy who was attacked by a husky-type dog as he played hurling on a GAA pitch has settled his High Court action for €95,000.
A man who secretly filmed intimate images of two women by hiding cameras in bathrooms has been jailed for one year.
Tiger Woods has confirmed he'll play in this weekend’s Masters at Augusta National.
A cyclist who says he was knocked off his bike in a cycle lane on Dublin's quays has sued Bus Éireann in the High Court.
A 45-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman have been arrested following a seizure of drugs worth €129,000 in Wexford on Tuesday.
The family of a young boy with significant health and educational needs has brought a High Court challenge over the HSE's refusal to allow him to seek the support services he needs outside of his home area.
A Ukrainian mother who scrawled contact details on her daughter’s back in pen as they prepared to flee the war has described her desperation to make sure she would be cared for if they were separated.
With energy costs spiralling and climate scientists pleading for dramatic cuts in fossil fuel use, the case for retrofitting homes has never been stronger. Here's all you need to know.
THE world-renowned travel website Lonely Planet has announced its list of the 20 best pubs in Ireland.