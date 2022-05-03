Evening headlines: Grandparents deported from Australia after arriving without jab exemption; Ireland among most obese countries in Europe

Robert Watt, the Secretary General of the Department of Health, says it is regrettable Dr Tony Holohan is not getting a taxpayer-funded academic job that sparked controversy and criticism.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called on Russian State TV to apologise for airing a clip which shows how Ireland would be completely destroyed by an underwater nuclear drone launched by one of its navy’s submarines.
A man in his 40s has died after being stabbed during a row in county Kilkenny this afternoon.
The Irish grandparents of an Australian family who had flown to Perth to meet their granddaughter have reportedly been deported after they arrived without a Covid-19 jab exemption.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Donegal in which a teenager was seriously injured.
A 13-year old boy who the High Court heard was in “a fairly violent” road collision five years ago while on holiday in Ireland has settled his court action for €4m.
Levels of obesity in Ireland, which affect more than one in four adults, are now above the European average and the condition has reached epidemic proportions, a major World Health Organisation report warned today.
Members of the well-known international haulage and logistics family, Nolan Transport of Wexford, claim their former solicitor and a former legal adviser misappropriated nearly €7m of their pension funds, the High Court heard.
Coffee cups that are compostable or recyclable will not escape the ‘latte levy’ being introduced to discourage the use of disposable containers.
A mother has described as “pure evil” the actions of a woman who stole from and desecrated her daughter’s grave.