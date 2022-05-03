Evening headlines: Grandparents deported from Australia after arriving without jab exemption; Ireland among most obese countries in Europe

Six out of 10 Irish adults are now overweight or obese. Stock image: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Robert Watt says he ‘regrets’ that CMO’s secondment to Trinity ‘is no longer possible’

Robert Watt, the Secretary General of the Department of Health, says it is regrettable Dr Tony Holohan is not getting a taxpayer-funded academic job that sparked controversy and criticism.

‘Sinister, intimidatory-type tactics’ – Taoiseach calls on Russian State TV to apologise for clip of simulated nuclear attack on Ireland



Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called on Russian State TV to apologise for airing a clip which shows how Ireland would be completely destroyed by an underwater nuclear drone launched by one of its navy’s submarines.

Man (40s) dies after being stabbed to death during row in Kilkenny

A man in his 40s has died after being stabbed during a row in county Kilkenny this afternoon.

Irish grandparents deported from Australia after arriving without Covid-19 jab exemption

The Irish grandparents of an Australian family who had flown to Perth to meet their granddaughter have reportedly been deported after they arrived without a Covid-19 jab exemption.

Teenage girl seriously injured in Donegal road collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Donegal in which a teenager was seriously injured.

€4m for boy (13) who was in ‘fairly violent’ road collision while on holiday in Ireland

A 13-year old boy who the High Court heard was in “a fairly violent” road collision five years ago while on holiday in Ireland has settled his court action for €4m.

Ireland among most obese nations in Europe as WHO says condition has reached epidemic proportions

Levels of obesity in Ireland, which affect more than one in four adults, are now above the European average and the condition has reached epidemic proportions, a major World Health Organisation report warned today.

Nolan Transport family members claim former solicitor misappropriated nearly €7m of their pension fund, court hears

Members of the well-known international haulage and logistics family, Nolan Transport of Wexford, claim their former solicitor and a former legal adviser misappropriated nearly €7m of their pension funds, the High Court heard.

EXPLAINED: What is Roe V Wade?

Compostable or recyclable coffee cups won’t escape latte levy as law to impose 20 cent charge imminent

Coffee cups that are compostable or recyclable will not escape the ‘latte levy’ being introduced to discourage the use of disposable containers.

Mother says woman who repeatedly stole from daughter’s grave committed act of ‘pure evil’

A mother has described as “pure evil” the actions of a woman who stole from and desecrated her daughter’s grave.



































































