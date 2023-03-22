Evening headlines: Government wins eviction ban vote; Dublin Airport gets green light to charge drivers for dropping off and collecting family and friends

Government defeats Sinn Féin motion on ending eviction ban

The Government has won a Dáil vote on its decision to end the eviction ban at the end of the month, with 83 TDs voting in favour and 68 voting against.

Teen girl left blind in one eye in gang assault – ‘Sometimes I wish I never woke up from when I was hit’

A teenager who was left blind in one eye and knocked unconscious after a gang attack has said: "Sometimes I wish I never woke up from when I was hit."

Indeed to lay off 2,200 staff – over 200 in Ireland may be affected

The multinational jobs website giant says that it has decided which teams are set to be affected, blaming a downturn in tech recruitment worldwide.

Shocking footage emerges of ‘serious’ Kerry assault over St Patrick’s weekend

A sickening video of a vicious assault – underscored by the sound of a man’s skull hitting the ground – in the town of Kenmare has circulated widely this week.

Company of Celtic Tiger socialite Marcus Sweeney to surrender Co Meath land to Criminal Assets bureau

A firm of Celtic Tiger restaurateur Marcus Sweeney has agreed to hand over Co Meath lands as part of a case brought by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab).

Late Late Show: The five contenders in running to be new host

Gardaí investigate after badly damaged bus found crashed into underpass in Co Clare

Gardaí have recovered an extensively damaged double-decker bus that was found crashed into an underpass in Co Clare today.

Dublin Airport gets green light to charge drivers for dropping off and collecting family and friends

The operator of Dublin Airport has been given the green light to proceed with controversial plans to introduce a new tolling system for motorists dropping off and collecting passengers at the airport.

Murder accused bought Jasmine McMonagle a car for Christmas but set fire to it when she would not agree to reconcile, jury hears

The man accused of murdering Jasmine McMonagle told a psychiatrist he bought the mother-of-two a car for Christmas but later set fire to it after she would not agree to a reconciliation, a jury has heard.



































