Evening headlines: Government wins eviction ban vote; Dublin Airport gets green light to charge drivers for dropping off and collecting family and friends

The Government has won a Dáil vote on its decision to end the eviction ban at the end of the month, with 83 TDs voting in favour and 68 voting against.
A teenager who was left blind in one eye and knocked unconscious after a gang attack has said: "Sometimes I wish I never woke up from when I was hit."
The multinational jobs website giant says that it has decided which teams are set to be affected, blaming a downturn in tech recruitment worldwide.
A sickening video of a vicious assault – underscored by the sound of a man’s skull hitting the ground – in the town of Kenmare has circulated widely this week.
A firm of Celtic Tiger restaurateur Marcus Sweeney has agreed to hand over Co Meath lands as part of a case brought by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab).
Gardaí have recovered an extensively damaged double-decker bus that was found crashed into an underpass in Co Clare today.
The operator of Dublin Airport has been given the green light to proceed with controversial plans to introduce a new tolling system for motorists dropping off and collecting passengers at the airport.
The man accused of murdering Jasmine McMonagle told a psychiatrist he bought the mother-of-two a car for Christmas but later set fire to it after she would not agree to a reconciliation, a jury has heard.