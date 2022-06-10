Evening headlines: Gary McNamara, the son of Euromillions winner Dolores, facing assault charge; Love Island star quits after four days

A farmer son of Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara is facing an assault charge arising from an alleged incident at Ennis Mart last August.
Liam Llewellyn has become the first Love Island contestant to leave the villa, according to reports.
The absence of indicated marks awarded for individual questions on the new-style Junior Cycle Geography paper caused annoyance, as it did with yesterday’s history exam.
The Biden administration will drop its pre-departure Covid-19 test requirement for international air travel from 00.01am on Sunday, June 12, according to a senior administration official.
Allison Peacock became a genealogist for two reasons. First, she loved solving puzzles; second, she wanted to help connect and help families.
It will be a challenge to eliminate Hepatitis C in Ireland by 2030, according to a charity which provides support for people living with the virus.
Former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson and Outlander author Diana Gabaldon are among those to be awarded honorary degrees from a Scottish university.
Two south Armagh men who admitted involvement in a “well-planned and sophisticated” double ATM heist have each been handed 40-month sentences today.
There was a general air of approval from teachers and students for Leaving Cert higher level Maths Paper 1, which focuses on number algebra, functions and calculus. It was heavy on the calculus.
A jury in the trial of a food-delivery cyclist accused of murdering teenager Josh Dunne have questioned why the "instigator" of the fatal row was not called to give evidence in the trial.
A “big spike” in Covid-19 infections “may” happen in the autumn, the minister for health has warned.