Evening headlines: Gary McNamara, the son of Euromillions winner Dolores, facing assault charge; Love Island star quits after four days

Gary McNamara, the farmer son of Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara, facing an assault charge

A farmer son of Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara is facing an assault charge arising from an alleged incident at Ennis Mart last August.

‘I think we need to talk’ – Love Island star Liam Llewellyn quits show and leaves villa after just four days

Liam Llewellyn has become the first Love Island contestant to leave the villa, according to reports.

Junior Cert Geography: Unfair that no marks allocated to questions, say teachers

The absence of indicated marks awarded for individual questions on the new-style Junior Cycle Geography paper caused annoyance, as it did with yesterday’s history exam.

US to drop pre-departure Covid test requirement for air travellers

The Biden administration will drop its pre-departure Covid-19 test requirement for international air travel from 00.01am on Sunday, June 12, according to a senior administration official.

‘Look who we found’ – woman who helped find Baby Holly 40 years after disappearance says case is a ‘miracle’

Allison Peacock became a genealogist for two reasons. First, she loved solving puzzles; second, she wanted to help connect and help families.

It will be a ‘challenge’ to eliminate Hepatitis C in Ireland by 2030 - says charity

It will be a challenge to eliminate Hepatitis C in Ireland by 2030, according to a charity which provides support for people living with the virus.

Mary Robinson awarded honorary degree from Scottish university

Former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson and Outlander author Diana Gabaldon are among those to be awarded honorary degrees from a Scottish university.

Two men jailed after admitting involvement in ‘sophisticated’ double ATM heist

Two south Armagh men who admitted involvement in a “well-planned and sophisticated” double ATM heist have each been handed 40-month sentences today.

Leaving Cert 2022: Extra choice on Maths papers adds up for students

There was a general air of approval from teachers and students for Leaving Cert higher level Maths Paper 1, which focuses on number algebra, functions and calculus. It was heavy on the calculus.

Jury in Josh Dunne murder trial have questioned why ‘instigator’ of fatal row was not called to give evidence

A jury in the trial of a food-delivery cyclist accused of murdering teenager Josh Dunne have questioned why the "instigator" of the fatal row was not called to give evidence in the trial.

‘Big spike’ in Covid may happen in the autumn, Donnelly warns as Government consider new round of boosters

A “big spike” in Covid-19 infections “may” happen in the autumn, the minister for health has warned.















































































