Evening headlines: Gardaí confirm fatality in M50 crash; and Boy (8) died after inhaling helium from birthday balloon

One person died in a serious road traffic collision on the M50 this afternoon, Gardaí have confirmed, with traffic at a standstill for several kilometres on the northbound section of the motorway.
Mother of Luke Ramone Harper tells inquest of heartache following son’s tragic death.
A nightclubber inflicted a head injury on another woman when she struck her with her high-heeled shoe amid “bad blood” between them.
A man who beat up his partner after she commiserated via text message with an ex-boyfriend on the loss of a family member has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years imprisonment.
Emergency legislation passed in response to the Covid crisis is preventing a hotel barman with 15 years’ service from claiming redundancy – even though the man was laid off two months before the pandemic struck, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has ruled.
Ukranian refugee families staying in a city-centre hotel were given just 48 hours’ notice to relocate to the Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co Dublin, it has emerged.
Some spectators who attended the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Fairfax County, Virginia, are now selling their paper wristbands online.
A man was allegedly involved in attempts to post online a private sex tape of a woman “in the public eye”, a court heard today.
Parents looking to teach their children a spot of yoga in the park and allow them to while the time away in an imaginary world were in for a treat today at Bloom.
Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a substantial drug seizure in Co Kildare today.