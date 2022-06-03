Evening headlines: Gardaí confirm fatality in M50 crash; and Boy (8) died after inhaling helium from birthday balloon

Gardaí at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the M50 Northbound with the road closed in that direction between junctions 9 Red Cow and 7 Lucan. (Pic Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos)

M50 crash: Gardaí confirm fatality; all lanes northbound to remain closed for several hours

One person died in a serious road traffic collision on the M50 this afternoon, Gardaí have confirmed, with traffic at a standstill for several kilometres on the northbound section of the motorway.

‘A complete freak accident’ – boy (8) died after inhaling helium from birthday balloon

Mother of Luke Ramone Harper tells inquest of heartache following son’s tragic death.

Nightclubber struck woman with high-heeled shoe in the back of her head amid ‘bad blood’ between them

A nightclubber inflicted a head injury on another woman when she struck her with her high-heeled shoe amid “bad blood” between them.

Man who choked and punched partner after she texted ex-boyfriend about the death of his mother is jailed

A man who beat up his partner after she commiserated via text message with an ex-boyfriend on the loss of a family member has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years imprisonment.

Emergency Covid law blocking laid-off barman with 15 years’ service from redundancy pay-off

Emergency legislation passed in response to the Covid crisis is preventing a hotel barman with 15 years’ service from claiming redundancy – even though the man was laid off two months before the pandemic struck, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has ruled.

Ukrainian families ‘upset’ after getting just 48 hours’ notice to relocate from city-centre hotel

Ukranian refugee families staying in a city-centre hotel were given just 48 hours’ notice to relocate to the Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co Dublin, it has emerged.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial wristbands on sale for $5,000 on eBay

Some spectators who attended the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Fairfax County, Virginia, are now selling their paper wristbands online.

Man allegedly involved in attempts to post sex tape online of woman ‘in the public eye’, court told

A man was allegedly involved in attempts to post online a private sex tape of a woman “in the public eye”, a court heard today.

Children get to enjoy storytelling and yoga at Bloom

Parents looking to teach their children a spot of yoga in the park and allow them to while the time away in an imaginary world were in for a treat today at Bloom.

NASA shares images of lightning strikes at Kennedy Space Center

Man and woman arrested over €100,000 drug seizure in Co Kildare

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a substantial drug seizure in Co Kildare today.



