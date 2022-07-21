Evening headlines: Garda probe after woman discovered with serious injuries dies; GAA player who grabbed opponent's testicles charged with assault

Garda probe after woman discovered with serious injuries dies

A woman who was discovered with serious injuries at a property in Limerick earlier this week has died.

Wife of Ireland rugby hero Peter O’Mahony says she’s surprised he made it back to Europe in one piece

Wife of Ireland rugby hero Peter O’Mahony says she’s surprised he made it back to Europe in one piece.

Kieran Greene was subjected to ‘slow burn provocation’ by woman he beat to death and disposed of in Dublin mountains, court hears

A man who beat his partner's mother to death and chopped up and scattered her body around the Dublin and Wicklow mountains may have been subjected to a "slow burn provocation" similar to that suffered by victims of domestic abuse, a lawyer has told the Court of Appeal.

Paedophile 'singing priest' Tony Walsh sentenced to further four years in prison over indecent assault of three schoolboys

Notorious paedophile and former “singing priest” Tony Walsh has been sentenced to another four years in prison for indecent assaults of three schoolboys in the 1980s.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin seeks meeting with AIB bosses after calling on bank to ‘reconsider’ making 70 branches cashless

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sought a meeting with AIB bosses after calling on the bank to reconsider its decision to remove cash facilities at 70 branches across the country.

GAA player who grabbed opponent's testicles charged with assault

A GAA player who grabbed an opponent's testicles during a game in Co Donegal has been charged with assault.

‘They had a dream of touring the Irish coast’ – family of motorcyclist killed on M50 pay tribute after funeral service

The family of British man Brian McFarlane, who was killed alongside his friend Paul Ingram on Ireland’s busiest motorway, have united with the Irish people at a service that was held for Mr McFarlane’s cremation in Dublin yesterday.

Woman who fell off stage at ceremony where she received employee award sues employer and hotel that hosted event

A woman who fell off a stage and allegedly hurt her back at a ceremony where she got an employee long service award has sued her employer and the hotel which hosted the event.

'I am not satisfied he was injured' - taxi driver has €60,000 injuries claim dismissed

A €60,000 personal injuries claim by a Dublin taxi driver has been dismissed after Judge Sarah Berkeley in the Circuit Civil Court told him she was not satisfied he had made full disclosure about his medical history.

Medical facility discriminated against autistic patient who was turned away as he didn’t have a face mask, WRC finds

The Workplace Relations Commission has ruled an autistic patient was discriminated against by a medical facility which told him by phone he wouldn’t have to wear a face mask – but turned him away when he arrived without one.



















































