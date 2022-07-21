Evening headlines: Garda probe after woman discovered with serious injuries dies; GAA player who grabbed opponent's testicles charged with assault

A woman who was discovered with serious injuries at a property in Limerick earlier this week has died.
Wife of Ireland rugby hero Peter O’Mahony says she’s surprised he made it back to Europe in one piece.
A man who beat his partner's mother to death and chopped up and scattered her body around the Dublin and Wicklow mountains may have been subjected to a "slow burn provocation" similar to that suffered by victims of domestic abuse, a lawyer has told the Court of Appeal.
Notorious paedophile and former “singing priest” Tony Walsh has been sentenced to another four years in prison for indecent assaults of three schoolboys in the 1980s.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sought a meeting with AIB bosses after calling on the bank to reconsider its decision to remove cash facilities at 70 branches across the country.
A GAA player who grabbed an opponent's testicles during a game in Co Donegal has been charged with assault.
The family of British man Brian McFarlane, who was killed alongside his friend Paul Ingram on Ireland’s busiest motorway, have united with the Irish people at a service that was held for Mr McFarlane’s cremation in Dublin yesterday.
A woman who fell off a stage and allegedly hurt her back at a ceremony where she got an employee long service award has sued her employer and the hotel which hosted the event.
A €60,000 personal injuries claim by a Dublin taxi driver has been dismissed after Judge Sarah Berkeley in the Circuit Civil Court told him she was not satisfied he had made full disclosure about his medical history.
The Workplace Relations Commission has ruled an autistic patient was discriminated against by a medical facility which told him by phone he wouldn’t have to wear a face mask – but turned him away when he arrived without one.