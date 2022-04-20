Evening headlines: Funeral arrangements announced for Kate Moran who died tragically after camogie match; Fianna Fáil face backlash for line up of Women’s Health Conference

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
The funeral arrangements for camogie player Kate Moran, who died tragically on Tuesday, have been announced.
Gardaí have recovered the weapon which was used in a reckless gun attack in Dublin last night.
A garda raid on the home of businessman Seán Quinn has been described as a “bolt out of the blue” by his solicitor.
Fianna Fáil has faced backlash for the line up of its Women’s Health Conference, due to take place next week.
Twenty-four hours after the company's US-based chief executive Bob Yalen announced he was stepping down due to "personal reasons" it emerged the company itself will cease operations at the end of the month.
A lifebuoy was missing from its stand when rescuers attempted to help a man who fell into the River Liffey while on his way home from a night out in Dublin last year, an inquest has heard.
Irish saxophonist Leo Barnes, who was a member of Hot House Flowers for 13 years, has died.
A woman prison officer is recovering after being stabbed with a ‘shiv’ while breaking up a fight in Mountjoy Prison, while a male officer was also injured during the incident.
Over 1,200 refugees from Ukraine are being accommodated in temporary emergency beds in community centres and sports halls, the Cabinet will be told later.
A report into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of movie Rust has found the production company "knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set" and "demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety".
An advert for a burger van that aired over Mother’s Day in the UK making light of the Madeleine McCann case has been banned for causing offence.
There is backlash to advice by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) for cyclists to use high visibility clothing, with one TD describing it as ‘victim blaming.’