Evening headlines: Funeral arrangements announced for Kate Moran who died tragically after camogie match; Fianna Fáil face backlash for line up of Women’s Health Conference

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Funeral arrangements announced for Kate Moran who died tragically after camogie match



The funeral arrangements for camogie player Kate Moran, who died tragically on Tuesday, have been announced.

Handgun recovered as gardaí explore ‘mistaken identity’ theory in Dublin city gun attack

Gardaí have recovered the weapon which was used in a reckless gun attack in Dublin last night.

Gardaí seize phone and legal papers during search of businessman Seán Quinn’s mansion

A garda raid on the home of businessman Seán Quinn has been described as a “bolt out of the blue” by his solicitor.

‘Tone deaf’ – Fianna Fáil face backlash for line up of Women’s Health Conference

Fianna Fáil has faced backlash for the line up of its Women’s Health Conference, due to take place next week.

MTK announces it will cease professional boxing operations amid 'unfair scrutiny' since Daniel Kinahan sanctions announced

Twenty-four hours after the company's US-based chief executive Bob Yalen announced he was stepping down due to "personal reasons" it emerged the company itself will cease operations at the end of the month.

Lifebuoy is still missing from spot where rescuers tried to save aspiring actor who fell into River Liffey during night out

A lifebuoy was missing from its stand when rescuers attempted to help a man who fell into the River Liffey while on his way home from a night out in Dublin last year, an inquest has heard.

Hot House Flowers saxophonist Leo Barnes has died

Irish saxophonist Leo Barnes, who was a member of Hot House Flowers for 13 years, has died.

Woman prison officer stabbed with ‘shiv’ in Mountjoy while breaking up fight, colleague injured

A woman prison officer is recovering after being stabbed with a ‘shiv’ while breaking up a fight in Mountjoy Prison, while a male officer was also injured during the incident.

More than 1,200 Ukrainian refugees in emergency beds in community centres and sports halls

Over 1,200 refugees from Ukraine are being accommodated in temporary emergency beds in community centres and sports halls, the Cabinet will be told later.

Production company fined over ‘plain indifference to safety’ after Halyna Hutchins shot dead on set of Alec Baldwin movie Rust

A report into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of movie Rust has found the production company "knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set" and "demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety".

Advert for burger van banned for joking about Madeleine McCann

An advert for a burger van that aired over Mother’s Day in the UK making light of the Madeleine McCann case has been banned for causing offence.

TD calls for RSA to stop ‘victim blaming’ cyclists by promoting the use of high-viz clothing

There is backlash to advice by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) for cyclists to use high visibility clothing, with one TD describing it as ‘victim blaming.’



