Evening headlines: Four Russian diplomats being expelled from Ireland for ‘security’ reasons; ‘Scissor Sister’ Charlotte Mulhall drops damages claim

These are some of the top news stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Four Russian diplomats are being expelled from Ireland for ‘security’ reasons, Taoiseach tells Dáil



Taoiseach Micheál Martin made the announcement in the Dáil today after Russian Ambassador Yuriy Filatov was summoned to a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in Iveagh House.

‘Scissor Sister’ Charlotte Mulhall drops damages claim over transfer following prison ‘liaisons’ behind bars

Convicted murderer Charlotte Mulhall, one of the so-called “Scissor Sisters”, has dropped a claim for damages over the halting of visits with her son after she was transferred to a new prison due to alleged “liaisons” behind bars.

Murderer who punched, kicked and dragged wife by the hair and tried to pull her eyelashes off avoids jail

A convicted murderer who dragged his wife by her hair, hit her head off a table, punched her, kicked her and tried to pull her eyelashes off, before finally attempting to suffocate her, has once again avoided jail.

Leaving Cert reform: Students to sit Irish and English exams in fifth year and new subjects added in major overhaul

Leaving Cert exams will be stretched over two years under a radical reform package aimed at reducing stress and making senior cycle more meaningful for all students.

Russia to ‘drastically scale down’ Kyiv assault, as neutral status offered at peace talks

Russia has announced it is to drastically scale down its military operation near Kyiv and Chernihiv after peace talks in Istanbul appeared to make some progress.

Dublin Airport suspends sale of new Fast Track passes as queue chaos continues

Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has confirmed that it has “paused” the sale of new Fast Track passes “for the time being”.

Pierre Zakrzewski, the Irish photojournalist killed in Ukraine, remembered as a truth teller as he is laid to rest

The Irish cameraman killed in the conflict in Ukraine has today been remembered as a truth teller, a man who brought hope and light into the darkest places of the world, and a man who held the best and loudest parties.

Horror as decapitated dog is dumped near bins at Dublin apartment block

An animal welfare organisation has expressed horror after the mutilated body of a dog was discovered dumped near bins at an apartment block.

Pharma firm Randox ordered to pay scientist €25,000 over unfair dismissal relating to experiment row

Pharma firm Randox has been ordered to pay a research scientist €25,000 for unfair dismissal after firing him over an experiment his line manager said was forbidden.

Explainer: How exactly will the new auto-enrolment pension scheme work?

From 2024, workers who do not already have a work or private pension will be automatically signed up for the new State scheme. Here's how it will work.

Only a ‘Level 5 lockdown’ would contain spread of new variant, says health minister as over 14,000 new Covid cases reported

Only a “full Level 5 lockdown” would contain the spread of the new BA2 variant, Minister for Health has told Sinn Féin.

‘Ugly’, ‘hideous’ and ‘too scary for young children’ – why locals rejected €30,000 Púca sculpture in Ennistymon

The report that resulted in Clare County Council saying ‘no’ to the €30,000 bronze Púca sculpture for Ennistymon has been released, and shows the depth of feeling that locals had over the eight-month long controversy.



