Evening headlines: Four Russian diplomats being expelled from Ireland for ‘security’ reasons; ‘Scissor Sister’ Charlotte Mulhall drops damages claim

These are some of the top news stories on Independent.ie this evening.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin made the announcement in the Dáil today after Russian Ambassador Yuriy Filatov was summoned to a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in Iveagh House.
Convicted murderer Charlotte Mulhall, one of the so-called “Scissor Sisters”, has dropped a claim for damages over the halting of visits with her son after she was transferred to a new prison due to alleged “liaisons” behind bars.
A convicted murderer who dragged his wife by her hair, hit her head off a table, punched her, kicked her and tried to pull her eyelashes off, before finally attempting to suffocate her, has once again avoided jail.
Leaving Cert exams will be stretched over two years under a radical reform package aimed at reducing stress and making senior cycle more meaningful for all students.
Russia has announced it is to drastically scale down its military operation near Kyiv and Chernihiv after peace talks in Istanbul appeared to make some progress.
Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has confirmed that it has “paused” the sale of new Fast Track passes “for the time being”.
The Irish cameraman killed in the conflict in Ukraine has today been remembered as a truth teller, a man who brought hope and light into the darkest places of the world, and a man who held the best and loudest parties.
An animal welfare organisation has expressed horror after the mutilated body of a dog was discovered dumped near bins at an apartment block.
Pharma firm Randox has been ordered to pay a research scientist €25,000 for unfair dismissal after firing him over an experiment his line manager said was forbidden.
From 2024, workers who do not already have a work or private pension will be automatically signed up for the new State scheme. Here's how it will work.
Only a “full Level 5 lockdown” would contain the spread of the new BA2 variant, Minister for Health has told Sinn Féin.
The report that resulted in Clare County Council saying ‘no’ to the €30,000 bronze Púca sculpture for Ennistymon has been released, and shows the depth of feeling that locals had over the eight-month long controversy.