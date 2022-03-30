Evening headlines: Former badminton champion admits paying mothers to let him abuse their children; The Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33

These are some of the top news stories on Independent.ie this evening.
A former Kerry badminton champion who admitted paying mothers to let him sexually abuse their children has been remanded in custody for sentencing next month.
The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, the band has announced.
The US actor has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which has affected his cognitive abilities.
A Dublin man accused of firearms offences after the death of his sister Sandra Boyd has been remanded in continuing custody pending "more serious charges".
Convicted murderer Charlotte Mulhall will have most of her legal costs paid by the State despite dropping her claim for damages over allegedly being denied visits with her son.
A mysterious "alien-like" creature with four limbs and a "reptile" skull has washed up on a beach in Australia.
A young girl who was seen on CCTV walking by herself in Castlewellan in the early hours of Wednesday morning has been ‘confirmed as safe’.
A boy who is on trial accused of murdering Mongolian woman Urantsetseg Tserendorj told gardaí: "I did it, I stabbed that girl. I robbed her, it was me."
Almost half of victims of investment fraud are aged over the age of 55 – with new figures revealing a dramatic increase in the number of people falling victim to the scams.