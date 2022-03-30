Evening headlines: Former badminton champion admits paying mothers to let him abuse their children; The Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33

Timmy Duggan at the Top Part county badminton mixed doubles championships in Tralee in 2004

Former badminton champion admits paying mothers to let him abuse their children

A former Kerry badminton champion who admitted paying mothers to let him sexually abuse their children has been remanded in custody for sentencing next month.

The Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour diagnosis

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, the band has announced.

Bruce Willis to step away from acting career after aphasia diagnosis

The US actor has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which has affected his cognitive abilities.

Brother (27) of shooting victim Sandra Boyd could face ‘more serious charges’

A Dublin man accused of firearms offences after the death of his sister Sandra Boyd has been remanded in continuing custody pending "more serious charges".

State to pay most of ‘Scissor Sister’ Charlotte Mulhall’s €100,000 legal bill despite case being dropped

Convicted murderer Charlotte Mulhall will have most of her legal costs paid by the State despite dropping her claim for damages over allegedly being denied visits with her son.

Footage shows McDonald's employee getting into shocking physical altercation with customers

Mystery as ‘alien’ creature pictured washed up on Australian beach after floods

A mysterious "alien-like" creature with four limbs and a "reptile" skull has washed up on a beach in Australia.

Relief as child reported wandering alone at 5am is found safe and well

A young girl who was seen on CCTV walking by herself in Castlewellan in the early hours of Wednesday morning has been ‘confirmed as safe’.

Boy accused of murdering Mongolian woman told gardaí ‘I did it, I stabbed that girl’, court hears

A boy who is on trial accused of murdering Mongolian woman Urantsetseg Tserendorj told gardaí: "I did it, I stabbed that girl. I robbed her, it was me."

‘People have lost life savings’ – gardaí say half of victims of investment fraud aged over 55

Almost half of victims of investment fraud are aged over the age of 55 – with new figures revealing a dramatic increase in the number of people falling victim to the scams.