Evening headlines: Footage shows CAB raiding well-known gym and pub; AIB warns customers innocent taxi drivers are being used in new scam

Detectives have raided a well-known gym and a pub as part an assets investigation into a major Dublin drug trafficker.
AIB has warned its customers that it will never ask for a bank card back, following reports of a scam that fraudsters are carrying out involving innocent taxi drivers.
A Dublin man who stabbed his partner seven times with a kitchen knife in her apartment has been jailed for life for her murder.
Moves to reduce oil purchases from Russia could be agreed next Monday in an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers, Minister Eamon Ryan has said.
An international gang member caught moving "obscene" amounts of crime cash – over €600k – would have been better off driving "a cheap banger off Done Deal" rather than the €72,000 Mercedes used in the operation, a judge has remarked.
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan highlighted two new Covid-19 Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5 in his weekly update to Minister for Health earlier this month.
Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.
Sky Sports pundit and former friend of Daniel Kinahan, Matthew Macklin, has been stopped from travelling to the United States because of his links to the crime boss.
Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave is being sued for defamation by a former employee of the tech conference company.
Judy Rock, the wife of Irish showband legend Dickie Rock, has been remembered for her “kind and loving” spirit and described as a “truly wonderful person”.
Five burglary gang suspects were arrested after a stolen car they were in went "mid-air" and crashed during a high-speed garda chase through two counties, a court heard.