Evening headlines: Footage shows CAB raiding well-known gym and pub; AIB warns customers innocent taxi drivers are being used in new scam

Heavily armed members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) armed gardaí and CAB officers outside the premises before the search

Footage shows CAB raiding well-known gym and pub in crackdown on major Dublin drug trafficker

Detectives have raided a well-known gym and a pub as part an assets investigation into a major Dublin drug trafficker.

AIB warns customers innocent taxi drivers being used to deliver cards in new scam

AIB has warned its customers that it will never ask for a bank card back, following reports of a scam that fraudsters are carrying out involving innocent taxi drivers.

Dublin man who murdered mum-of-two Jennifer Poole (24) is jailed for life

A Dublin man who stabbed his partner seven times with a kitchen knife in her apartment has been jailed for life for her murder.

Move to block Russian oil could happen within days Eamon Ryan says

Moves to reduce oil purchases from Russia could be agreed next Monday in an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers, Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

Gang member caught moving crime cash would have been better off driving ‘banger off Done Deal’ rather than Mercedes, says judge

An international gang member caught moving "obscene" amounts of crime cash – over €600k – would have been better off driving "a cheap banger off Done Deal" rather than the €72,000 Mercedes used in the operation, a judge has remarked.

Dr Tony Holohan highlights two new Covid-19 Omicron variants circulating in South Africa in update to Health Minister

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan highlighted two new Covid-19 Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5 in his weekly update to Minister for Health earlier this month.

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker jailed for two-and-a-half years on bankruptcy charges

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

Sky Sports pundit Matthew Macklin stopped from boarding flight to US over his links to Daniel Kinahan

Sky Sports pundit and former friend of Daniel Kinahan, Matthew Macklin, has been stopped from travelling to the United States because of his links to the crime boss.

Rare visitor to Ireland, the hoopoe bird, spotted in west Cork

Web Summit boss Paddy Cosgrave sued for defamation by former employee

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave is being sued for defamation by a former employee of the tech conference company.

‘Mum was our rock and the glue that kept us all together’ – Judy Rock remembered as a ‘gentle and kind lady’ at her funeral

Judy Rock, the wife of Irish showband legend Dickie Rock, has been remembered for her “kind and loving” spirit and described as a “truly wonderful person”.

Five burglary gang suspects arrested after stolen car they were in went ‘mid-air’ and crashed during high-speed garda chase, court hears

Five burglary gang suspects were arrested after a stolen car they were in went "mid-air" and crashed during a high-speed garda chase through two counties, a court heard.




























