Evening headlines: Father who ran in front of oncoming bus and flung daughter to safety a hero for ‘unbelievable’ actions, inquest hears

Father who ran in front of oncoming bus and flung daughter to safety a hero for ‘unbelievable’ actions, inquest hears

A young father was hailed as a hero for his "unbelievable" actions in saving his daughter's life as a Bus Éireann coach careered out of control in a tragedy, which claimed the life of the driver and an elderly curate.

Father (48) who laundered over €120,000 while receiving social welfare jailed following appeal of ‘unduly lenient’ suspended sentence

A "family man" who laundered over €120,000 while he was in receipt of social welfare has been jailed after the State successfully appealed his fully suspended sentence.

Trinity College manager who pleaded guilty to sexual assault not unfairly sacked from his €120k a year job

A senior Trinity College manager sacked after pleading guilty to sexual assault has been told by the Workplace Relations Commission that the Probation Act does not include any sort of employment protection.

Miriam O’Callaghan pulls out of the running to be new host of The Late Late Show

Miriam O’Callaghan has pulled out of the running to be the next host of The Late Late Show.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘reckless’ skiing caused caused severe brain injures, court hears

Gwyneth Paltrow's "reckless" behaviour at a ski resort in 2016 resulted in a man sustaining permanent brain injuries, a US court has heard.

Partner of ex-Sinn Féin TD Violet-Anne Wynne ‘not in fit state’ to attend court, judge told

The partner of Clare Independent TD, Violet Anne Wynne, was unable to attend court today to contest alleged driving offences after collapsing on Monday evening.

Cavan man to auction hundreds of road signs secretly collected over three decades

A man who secretly collected thousands of items from car boot sales over the past three decades, is putting the impressive collection up for auction.

Powerful magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocks Afghanistan, Pakistan and India

An magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck northern Afghanistan this evening.































































