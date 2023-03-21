Evening headlines: Father who ran in front of oncoming bus and flung daughter to safety a hero for ‘unbelievable’ actions, inquest hears

A young father was hailed as a hero for his "unbelievable" actions in saving his daughter's life as a Bus Éireann coach careered out of control in a tragedy, which claimed the life of the driver and an elderly curate.
A "family man" who laundered over €120,000 while he was in receipt of social welfare has been jailed after the State successfully appealed his fully suspended sentence.
A senior Trinity College manager sacked after pleading guilty to sexual assault has been told by the Workplace Relations Commission that the Probation Act does not include any sort of employment protection.
Miriam O’Callaghan has pulled out of the running to be the next host of The Late Late Show.
Gwyneth Paltrow's "reckless" behaviour at a ski resort in 2016 resulted in a man sustaining permanent brain injuries, a US court has heard.
The partner of Clare Independent TD, Violet Anne Wynne, was unable to attend court today to contest alleged driving offences after collapsing on Monday evening.
A man who secretly collected thousands of items from car boot sales over the past three decades, is putting the impressive collection up for auction.
An magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck northern Afghanistan this evening.