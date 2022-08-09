Evening headlines: Father pays moving tribute to Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke; Irish tourist drowns in swimming pool in Spain

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
The heartbroken father of Dillon Quirke, the Tipperary hurler who died after collapsing during a club game, fought back tears as he described his son as "a true legend" who had left the world as a champion.
An Irish tourist has drowned at a swimming pool in a resort town on Spain’s Costa Dorada.
The Pogues have paid tribute to their bassist Darryl Hunt who has died at the age of 72.
A Deliveroo driver was fatally stabbed in a road rage incident by a van driver who was "simply not prepared to let matters rest", a court has heard.
A surge in crashes across Co Donegal within the past week has led Gardaí to issue a warning to the public.
Serena Williams has announced her imminent retirement from tennis.
A man has been charged with sexual abuse and child cruelty of his daughter from the age of three.
Ryan Giggs sent his ex-girlfriend a litany of abusive messages in which he called her an “evil, horrible c***,” a court heard.
Tragic siblings Muriel Eriksson and Dessie Byrne, who drowned while swimming off the Co Kerry coast last week, “had a special bond,” their funeral mass has heard.
A serial thief caught stealing handbags and purses from women in bars and restaurants across Dublin city centre had more than 200 criminal convictions, a court heard.