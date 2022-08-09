Evening headlines: Father pays moving tribute to Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke; Irish tourist drowns in swimming pool in Spain

Members of the senior Tipperary hurling team carry the remains of Dillon Quirke followed by his dad Dan , family and friends,into St John the Bapist church in Clonoulty for his funeral mass. Photo:Frank McGrath

‘On the pitch you were a hero, off the pitch you were our everything’ – father pays moving tribute to Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke

The heartbroken father of Dillon Quirke, the Tipperary hurler who died after collapsing during a club game, fought back tears as he described his son as "a true legend" who had left the world as a champion.

Irish tourist drowns in swimming pool in Spain

An Irish tourist has drowned at a swimming pool in a resort town on Spain’s Costa Dorada.

‘Saddened beyond words’ – The Pogues pay tribute to bassist Darryl Hunt who has died age 72

The Pogues have paid tribute to their bassist Darryl Hunt who has died at the age of 72.

Irish man says f**k you to his cancer by striving to earn record amount of money for research

Plumber on trial for murder of Deliveroo driver in road rage incident

A Deliveroo driver was fatally stabbed in a road rage incident by a van driver who was "simply not prepared to let matters rest", a court has heard.

Garda warning after 34 road crashes in one county in space of a week: ‘Slow down’

A surge in crashes across Co Donegal within the past week has led Gardaí to issue a warning to the public.

'It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine' - Serena Williams set to retire from tennis

Serena Williams has announced her imminent retirement from tennis.

Father accused of sexually abusing his daughter and burning her with cigarettes is released on bail

A man has been charged with sexual abuse and child cruelty of his daughter from the age of three.

‘Evil, horrible c***’: ‘Abusive’ texts Ryan Giggs sent girlfriend revealed

Ryan Giggs sent his ex-girlfriend a litany of abusive messages in which he called her an “evil, horrible c***,” a court heard.

Nephew leads tributes to siblings who drowned in Ballybunion at their funeral: ‘So united in life, now they’re together forever in heaven’

Tragic siblings Muriel Eriksson and Dessie Byrne, who drowned while swimming off the Co Kerry coast last week, “had a special bond,” their funeral mass has heard.

Serial handbag thief targeted women in Dublin restaurants

A serial thief caught stealing handbags and purses from women in bars and restaurants across Dublin city centre had more than 200 criminal convictions, a court heard.