Evening headlines: Family syndicate claims €5.6m Lotto jackpot; DNA on discarded coffee cup helps crack oldest cold case in US

A gunman suspected of shooting four revellers including an Irishman at a Costa del Sol club has been remanded in custody after appearing before a judge.
A businessman will be extradited back to Ireland in the coming weeks charged over an armed raid during which a garda was shot dead.
A judge has compared a late-night farmyard scene, in which a father and son confronted gardaí with a pitchfork and a calving jack, to something from the Wild West.
A 13-year-old boy with a €1,000 a day drug addiction was one of a group of three who mugged and attempted to rob a group of teenagers.
The Wexford family syndicate who won a staggering €5,612,385 in the national lotto on Wednesday, June 29, arrived in Dublin today to collect their winnings.
A coffee cup discarded at Philadelphia International Airport earlier this year has led to a decades long murder case being almost solved.
A bus driver has lost a discrimination claim over Dublin Bus’s move to end an arrangement that saw him working day shifts only to accommodate his sleep apnoea – upsetting a strict “pecking order” among its drivers.
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will fight it out to become the next Prime Minister of the UK after the elimination of Penny Mordaunt in the latest round of voting.
Football clubs are used to their pre-season preparations being disrupted when players switch teams in the transfer market.
An Irishwoman who featured on the America’s Most Wanted TV show has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter following the death of a diver in Florida ten years ago.