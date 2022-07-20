Evening headlines: Family syndicate claims €5.6m Lotto jackpot; DNA on discarded coffee cup helps crack oldest cold case in US

Celebrating selling the winning Lotto ticket at Day Today store, Slaney Place, Enniscorthy. In front are Frank Jordan and Kieran Walsh store owners, with store staff, Paige Dunbar, Tricia Carberry, John Morrissey and Cora Redmond. Photograph: Patrick Browne / Mac Innes Photography

Gunman suspected of Marbella nightclub shooting in which Irishman was critically injured appears in court



A gunman suspected of shooting four revellers including an Irishman at a Costa del Sol club has been remanded in custody after appearing before a judge.

Businessman to be extradited from UK charged over armed raid in which Det Gda Adrian Donohoe died

A businessman will be extradited back to Ireland in the coming weeks charged over an armed raid during which a garda was shot dead.

Farmyard scene in which father and son confronted gardaí with pitchfork and calving jack was ‘like the Wild West’

A judge has compared a late-night farmyard scene, in which a father and son confronted gardaí with a pitchfork and a calving jack, to something from the Wild West.

Boy, 13, with a €1,000 a day drug habit attacked teen with bike pump in violent robbery, court hears

A 13-year-old boy with a €1,000 a day drug addiction was one of a group of three who mugged and attempted to rob a group of teenagers.

Lotto winning Wexford family collect their €5.6m prize money

The Wexford family syndicate who won a staggering €5,612,385 in the national lotto on Wednesday, June 29, arrived in Dublin today to collect their winnings.

DNA on discarded coffee cup helps crack oldest cold case in US

A coffee cup discarded at Philadelphia International Airport earlier this year has led to a decades long murder case being almost solved.

Decision by Dublin Bus to give driver only day shifts due to his sleep apnoea upset strict ‘pecking order’ among drivers

A bus driver has lost a discrimination claim over Dublin Bus’s move to end an arrangement that saw him working day shifts only to accommodate his sleep apnoea – upsetting a strict “pecking order” among its drivers.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in final two of Tory leadership contest

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will fight it out to become the next Prime Minister of the UK after the elimination of Penny Mordaunt in the latest round of voting.

Halifax Town unimpressed as footballer Jamie Allen opts to join cast of Love Island

Football clubs are used to their pre-season preparations being disrupted when players switch teams in the transfer market.

Irishwoman who featured on US TV crime show pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

An Irishwoman who featured on the America’s Most Wanted TV show has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter following the death of a diver in Florida ten years ago.























































