Evening headlines: Exit poll says Macron to defeat Le Pen with 58pc of vote; and Dublin Airport say parking prices down to supply and demand

French election: Macron to win second presidential term and defeat Le Pen with 58pc of vote – exit poll

President Emmanuel Macron is set to regain the French presidency with 58 pc of the vote compared with 42 pc for his hard-right rival Marine Le Pen, according to an exit poll.

Dublin Airport say parking price fluctuations down to supply and demand

Dublin Airport has blamed increasing demand and the closure of a nearby privately run car park for an increase in parking charges in recent months.

Tributes paid to Tipperary native GAA referee who died after taking ill while refereeing match in UK

Tributes are pouring in for Mattie Maher, a Tipperary native who passed away after falling ill while refereeing a GAA match in London on Saturday.

‘We’re all thinking of them’ – Ireland captain Nichola Fryday pays emotional post-match tribute to Kate Moran

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday began her post-match media duties after the loss to England with a touching message to the family and friends of Kate Moran, who tragically passed away last week following an incident in a camogie match.

Taoiseach rules out cap on number of Ukrainian refugees as he visits emergency accommodation centre

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has ruled out a cap on the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland as he said the Government's priority will remain doing the utmost to offer humanitarian help for civilians fleeing the Russian invasion.

WATCH: Boy from Ukraine shows his joy in wonderful dance moves at event in Wicklow

Limerick man (38) appears in court charged with the assault and robbery of Alan Bourke

At a special midday sitting of Ennis District Court today, Michael Casey of Cathedral Place, Limerick appeared after being charged with the assault causing harm of Alan Bourke at Parnell Street, Limerick last Friday week on April 15.

Green party leader Eamon Ryan says Leo Varadkar can become Taoiseach again in December

Green party leader Eamon Ryan says Leo Varadkar can become Taoiseach again in December, despite a possible criminal charge hanging over the Tánaiste. Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin today declined to answer questions about the planned rotation of the role of Taoiseach or the Garda file sent to the DPP.

Pope Francis appoints Dublin priest to senior position dealing with clerical abuse claims

Pope Francis has appointed an Irish priest to the number two position in the Vatican’s oldest and most high-profile department, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which was formerly known as the Inquisition for its role in defending the Church from heresy.

Garda watchdog seeks witnesses in appeal over death of Craig Gifford (21)

The Garda Ombudsman is seeking witnesses or camera footage of a crash in the Ashtown area of Dublin last Wednesday after which a young man was reported missing and his body discovered on Saturday.



