Evening headlines: Ex-Sinn Féin TD and her six children ‘currently homeless’; Tesco must sell Joyce family’s Oranmore outlet

A man who claims a hotel turned him and his girlfriend away after learning they were bringing a guide dog has told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) he had “never in his life been treated so badly”.
Appointments of board members to An Bord Pleanála must be scrutinised as part of the reviews into alleged conflict of interest at the planning authority, the professional body for planners has said.
An army officer accused of sexually assaulting two female soldiers following a social event at a military barracks in Dublin two years ago will go on trial before a general court martial in September.
A convicted fraudster who operated an online dating scam is spending more per week on loan repayments for “a fancy jeep” than he is on maintenance payments for his child.
Tesco must sell the Joyce’s Supermarket outlet in Oranmore in order for its purchase of the rest of the chain to go ahead, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has ordered.
The Kinahan Cartel are likely to start using cryptocurrency to move their illicit profits out of Dubai, a leading US counterterrorism group has claimed.
Former Sinn Féin TD Violet Anne Wynne has said she and her six children are currently homeless.
Dustin Johnson insists he hopes to play in the Ryder Cup again, despite making himself ineligible by resigning his membership of the PGA Tour to play the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.
A High Court challenge has been brought against An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for over 400 build-to-rent housing units in South Co Dublin.
The Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano rematch being planned for Croke Park in the autumn is dead in the water.
The prices of houses sold in Ireland jumped 12pc in Q1 in a year as inflation in the housing market nears Celtic Tiger levels, a new report from Valuemyhome has found.
Liveline presenter Joe Duffy slammed back at a caller who claimed that the leading cause of death amongst children in the United States is sweets.