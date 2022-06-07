Evening headlines: Ex-Sinn Féin TD and her six children ‘currently homeless’; Tesco must sell Joyce family’s Oranmore outlet

‘We have never been treated so badly’ – couple claim hotel cancelled their booking because they had a guide dog

A man who claims a hotel turned him and his girlfriend away after learning they were bringing a guide dog has told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) he had “never in his life been treated so badly”.

Head of planning institute says appointments to An Bord Pleanála need scrutiny

Appointments of board members to An Bord Pleanála must be scrutinised as part of the reviews into alleged conflict of interest at the planning authority, the professional body for planners has said.

Married army officer accused of sexually assaulting two female soldiers following social event to go on trial

An army officer accused of sexually assaulting two female soldiers following a social event at a military barracks in Dublin two years ago will go on trial before a general court martial in September.

Dad who owes almost €10,000 in maintenance arrears is spending more on ‘fancy jeep’ than he is on own child, court hears

A convicted fraudster who operated an online dating scam is spending more per week on loan repayments for “a fancy jeep” than he is on maintenance payments for his child.

Tesco must sell Joyce family’s Oranmore outlet to complete purchase of other stores

Tesco must sell the Joyce’s Supermarket outlet in Oranmore in order for its purchase of the rest of the chain to go ahead, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has ordered.

Kinahan Cartel will use cryptocurrency to move illicit profits out of Dubai, counterterrorism expert claims

The Kinahan Cartel are likely to start using cryptocurrency to move their illicit profits out of Dubai, a leading US counterterrorism group has claimed.

Former Sinn Féin TD Violet Anne Wynne and her six children ‘currently homeless’

Former Sinn Féin TD Violet Anne Wynne has said she and her six children are currently homeless.

'We all agree the Khashoggi situation was reprehensible... but we are golfers' - Graeme McDowell defends LIV decision

Dustin Johnson insists he hopes to play in the Ryder Cup again, despite making himself ineligible by resigning his membership of the PGA Tour to play the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Elderly man (80s) injured following violent street brawl in Cork

High Court challenge taken against planning permission for 400 build-to-rent housing units in Cornelscourt, Dublin 18

A High Court challenge has been brought against An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for over 400 build-to-rent housing units in South Co Dublin.

‘They don’t want to go to Ireland’ – Katie Taylor’s homecoming in jeopardy as talks over Croke Park fight collapse

The Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano rematch being planned for Croke Park in the autumn is dead in the water.

House prices up 12pc in past year as ‘Celtic Tiger’ levels loom, new report finds

The prices of houses sold in Ireland jumped 12pc in Q1 in a year as inflation in the housing market nears Celtic Tiger levels, a new report from Valuemyhome has found.

‘Put that in your boiled bag of sweets’ – Joe Duffy slams caller who claims leading cause of death amongst children in US is sweets, not guns

Liveline presenter Joe Duffy slammed back at a caller who claimed that the leading cause of death amongst children in the United States is sweets.



















































