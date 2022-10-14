Evening headlines: Ex-principal (80) accused of sexually abusing 21 primary school pupils sent forward for trial; Enoch Burke and his mother removed from court after interrupting proceedings

The mother of jailed schoolteacher Enoch Burke was removed from the Court of Appeal by gardaí after loudly interrupting a directions hearing today, accusing judges of “corruption”.
A week to the day after the horrific accident in Creeslough, a minute’s silence was held at 3.18pm, the precise moment when the explosion occurred.
A retired Dublin school principal, who is accused of sexual abuse of 21 former pupils, has been served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial.
Gardaí believe an international crime gang involved in human trafficking and murder have laundered up to €64m through Ireland.
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have seized cash and conveyance files in an operation targeting a Limerick crime gang.
A 29-year-old man admits killing his mother "without any lawful justification" by inflicting five fatal blows to her head with a hatchet as she lay in her bed, a murder trial jury has heard.
A father of five who assaulted his ex-partner's toddler, leading to the child being hospitalised for two days, has been jailed for four years.
New hospital waiting list figures today show a rise in the number of patients waiting for surgery last month – up to 79,720 compared to 75,720 in August.
Tributes have been paid to the youngest victim of the Creeslough tragedy and her father ahead of their funeral this Saturday, a week on from the devastating explosion.