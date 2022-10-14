Evening headlines: Ex-principal (80) accused of sexually abusing 21 primary school pupils sent forward for trial; Enoch Burke and his mother removed from court after interrupting proceedings

‘You shouldn’t be in that chair’ – Enoch Burke and his mother removed from court after interrupting proceedings



The mother of jailed schoolteacher Enoch Burke was removed from the Court of Appeal by gardaí after loudly interrupting a directions hearing today, accusing judges of “corruption”.

A week to the day after Donegal’s worst tragedy, Creeslough falls silent to remember 10 victims

A week to the day after the horrific accident in Creeslough, a minute’s silence was held at 3.18pm, the precise moment when the explosion occurred.

Ex-principal (80) accused of sexually abusing 21 primary school pupils sent forward for trial

A retired Dublin school principal, who is accused of sexual abuse of 21 former pupils, has been served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial.

Over €64m laundered through Ireland by Black Axe romance fraud gang

Gardaí believe an international crime gang involved in human trafficking and murder have laundered up to €64m through Ireland.

CAB seize almost €23,000, Rolex and documents in series of raids targeting Limerick crime gang

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have seized cash and conveyance files in an operation targeting a Limerick crime gang.

Man admits killing his mother by inflicting five fatal blows to her head with a hatchet as she lay in her bed

A 29-year-old man admits killing his mother "without any lawful justification" by inflicting five fatal blows to her head with a hatchet as she lay in her bed, a murder trial jury has heard.

Man who left ex-partner’s two-year-old son needing hospitalisation after assault is jailed for child cruelty

A father of five who assaulted his ex-partner's toddler, leading to the child being hospitalised for two days, has been jailed for four years.

New hospital waiting list figures show rise in patients waiting for surgery

New hospital waiting list figures today show a rise in the number of patients waiting for surgery last month – up to 79,720 compared to 75,720 in August.

Heartbreaking tributes paid to youngest Creeslough victim Shauna (5) and father Robert Garwe (50)

Tributes have been paid to the youngest victim of the Creeslough tragedy and her father ahead of their funeral this Saturday, a week on from the devastating explosion.















