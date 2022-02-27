A boy plays on a swing in front of a damaged residential block hit by an early morning missile strike in Kyiv. Picture: Getty

LIVE UPDATES: EU agrees to send arms to Ukraine as Vladimir Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert, blaming ‘aggressive statements’ from the West

The European Union's chief executive has said the 27-nation bloc will close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund supplies of weapons to Ukraine and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets in response to Russia's invasion, as Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s nuclear defence forces to be put on high alert.

Hundreds of Irish-owned planes to be ordered back from Russia in days

Irish leasing companies are expected to be terminate all leasing deals with Russian aircraft in the coming days as the next phase of sanctions ratchets up pressure on the Kremlin after its invasion of Ukraine, according to senior aviation sources.

Micheál Martin: Ireland ruling nothing out in terms of sanctions against Russia – but will only act alongside EU

Taoiseach Micheal Martin warned that Ireland is ruling nothing out in terms of economic, travel and diplomatic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

How people diagnosed with rare illnesses including Huntington's Disease face a nightmare ordeal in Ireland

Following serious concerns about the inadequate care received by several patients, the Government has now been urged by Irish and UK health campaigners to create a specialist national clinic for the care of people with Huntington’s Disease.

Six Nations: Michael Lowry marks debut with brace of tries as Ireland demolish 12-man Italy in farcical circumstances

Michael Lowry marked his Ireland debut with two tries as Andy Farrell's side cantered to a 57-6 Six Nations victory over Italy that takes them into second in the table with two rounds remaining.

Caoimhín Kelleher scores winning penalty as Liverpool win EFL Carabao Cup after epic shoot-out

Corkman Caoimhín Kelleher scored the winning penalty for Liverpool as a Kepa Arrizabalaga miss handed the Reds a Carabao Cup win.

VIDEO: Unarmed Ukrainians peacefully push back Russian tank

‘What is happening in Kyiv is absolutely heartbreaking’ – Irishman attempting to flee Ukraine

An Irishman trapped in Ukraine awaiting to achieve safe passage into the EU has said what’s happening in his new home Kyiv is “heartbreaking”.

Game of Thrones actor admits child abuse images charges

Actor Michael Joseph Liebmann, who has long lived in Belfast and has appeared in Game of Thrones and Casualty, has admitted having more than 130 child abuse images.

State spends €9m on ‘Stone Age’ pavilion to fly the flag at Dubai Expo

The State has spent more than €9m to build a Newgrange-inspired pavilion to represent Ireland at the Dubai Expo. Costs for the pavilion have so far come to €9.07m, with significant concerns raised in advance over possible cost overruns on the project

Research on conversion therapy under way amid appeal for an all-island ban

An extensive piece of research into the dangers of conversion therapy in Ireland is expected to be completed in July, amid fresh calls for an all-island ban on the controversial practice.

OPINION: ‘As a renter, watching Room to Improve feels like self-flagellation’

After a two-year Covid-related break, the home renovation show is back, and our insatiable appetite for Dermot Bannon, project managers, and double-height ceilings seems to have intensified, writes Kirsty Blake-Knox.



