The European Union's chief executive has said the 27-nation bloc will close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund supplies of weapons to Ukraine and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets in response to Russia's invasion, as Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s nuclear defence forces to be put on high alert.
Irish leasing companies are expected to be terminate all leasing deals with Russian aircraft in the coming days as the next phase of sanctions ratchets up pressure on the Kremlin after its invasion of Ukraine, according to senior aviation sources.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin warned that Ireland is ruling nothing out in terms of economic, travel and diplomatic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Following serious concerns about the inadequate care received by several patients, the Government has now been urged by Irish and UK health campaigners to create a specialist national clinic for the care of people with Huntington’s Disease.
Michael Lowry marked his Ireland debut with two tries as Andy Farrell's side cantered to a 57-6 Six Nations victory over Italy that takes them into second in the table with two rounds remaining.
Corkman Caoimhín Kelleher scored the winning penalty for Liverpool as a Kepa Arrizabalaga miss handed the Reds a Carabao Cup win.
An Irishman trapped in Ukraine awaiting to achieve safe passage into the EU has said what’s happening in his new home Kyiv is “heartbreaking”.
Actor Michael Joseph Liebmann, who has long lived in Belfast and has appeared in Game of Thrones and Casualty, has admitted having more than 130 child abuse images.
The State has spent more than €9m to build a Newgrange-inspired pavilion to represent Ireland at the Dubai Expo. Costs for the pavilion have so far come to €9.07m, with significant concerns raised in advance over possible cost overruns on the project
An extensive piece of research into the dangers of conversion therapy in Ireland is expected to be completed in July, amid fresh calls for an all-island ban on the controversial practice.
After a two-year Covid-related break, the home renovation show is back, and our insatiable appetite for Dermot Bannon, project managers, and double-height ceilings seems to have intensified, writes Kirsty Blake-Knox.