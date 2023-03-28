Evening headlines: Enoch Burke excluded from courtroom; James McClean reveals autism spectrum disorder diagnosis

The High Court judge hearing the trial of the dispute between Wilson’s Hospital School and Enoch Burke has excluded the sacked schoolteacher from the courtroom this afternoon due to repeated interruptions and his refusal to accept a ruling of the court.
The jury in the trial of three men accused of raping a woman in a hotel car park has been told that getting in a car is not consent for sex.
An election could be called tomorrow evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned, as he urged TDs not to support a no confidence motion in the Government.
Spar has said Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington will remain as its brand ambassador despite a bruising media interview in which she refused to discuss a controversial tweet about immigration.
Ireland international James McClean has revealed that his daughter’s experience with autism led him to discover that he also has an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) assessment.
Prince Harry has described how his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy endured the “terrifying” experience of photographers swarming over their holiday destination after the Mail of Sunday published its location.
The IRA could have gone on "forever" had the peace process had not taken place, former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams has claimed.
Gardaí have seized three suspected firearms, ammunition and around €177,000 of drugs in Finglas in Dublin.