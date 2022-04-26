Evening headlines: Eamon Ryan accused of threatening stability of Government at heated meeting with Fine Gael TDs; McDonagh to quit as BoI CEO

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has been accused by the Deputy Government Whip of threatening the stability of the Coalition at an extraordinary private meeting with Fine Gael TDs, Independent.ie can reveal.
A murder trial jury was shown CCTV footage of a woman l eaving a Cork housing estate just minutes before gardaí arrived following an alert over the discovery of a critically injured toddler.
Bank of Ireland today announced Francesca McDonagh is to step down as CEO and as a director of the bank.
There is a “real and substantive” risk that the human rights of an on-the-run Irish sex offender who had wanted to meet a 13-year-old girl for “indecent purposes” will be breached if he is returned to the US, his lawyers told the Court of Appeal today.
Eight young men have appeared in court in relation to the serious assault of a man in Tipperary last year.
RTE broadcaster Joe Duffy told a Liveline caller he should be ashamed of himself after the caller said Ukrainian refugees staying in hotels should pay extra for access to leisure facilities.
Around 190 unexplained cases of severe hepatitis have been reported in children around the world, including one death, it emerged today.
Emergency services are dealing with a serious car crash in the centre of Sligo where a car apparently went out of control and ended up inside a vacant shop with at least one pedestrian seriously injured in the incident.
An appeal by Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae and his brother, Kevin, against the assault convictions they received in 2019 has again been adjourned to next month.
A Dublin man who shot a mother-of-one after bursting into her flat, leaving her in a wheelchair, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
The war over a proposed ban on turf is continuing within Government after Green Party rebel TD Neasa Hourigan hit out at Fine Gael politicians for doing "nothing" for ten years to tackle air pollution.