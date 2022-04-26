Evening headlines: Eamon Ryan accused of threatening stability of Government at heated meeting with Fine Gael TDs; McDonagh to quit as BoI CEO

Eamon Ryan accused of threatening stability of Government at heated meeting with Fine Gael TDs

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has been accused by the Deputy Government Whip of threatening the stability of the Coalition at an extraordinary private meeting with Fine Gael TDs, Independent.ie can reveal.

Trial shown CCTV footage of ‘murder accused’ leaving apartment where Santina Cawley (2) was found with horrific injuries

A murder trial jury was shown CCTV footage of a woman l eaving a Cork housing estate just minutes before gardaí arrived following an alert over the discovery of a critically injured toddler.

Francesca McDonagh to quit as Bank of Ireland CEO

Bank of Ireland today announced Francesca McDonagh is to step down as CEO and as a director of the bank.

On-the-run Irish sex offender says his human rights will be breached if he is extradited to the US

There is a “real and substantive” risk that the human rights of an on-the-run Irish sex offender who had wanted to meet a 13-year-old girl for “indecent purposes” will be breached if he is returned to the US, his lawyers told the Court of Appeal today.

Eight young men appear in court in relation to serious assault of man

Eight young men have appeared in court in relation to the serious assault of a man in Tipperary last year.

Joe Duffy tells radio caller he should be ashamed of himself after saying Ukrainian refugees should pay extra to use hotel leisure facilities

RTE broadcaster Joe Duffy told a Liveline caller he should be ashamed of himself after the caller said Ukrainian refugees staying in hotels should pay extra for access to leisure facilities.

Around 190 unexplained cases of severe hepatitis reported in children around the world with one death

Around 190 unexplained cases of severe hepatitis have been reported in children around the world, including one death, it emerged today.

Emergency services at the scene of serious crash in Sligo town

Emergency services are dealing with a serious car crash in the centre of Sligo where a car apparently went out of control and ended up inside a vacant shop with at least one pedestrian seriously injured in the incident.

Healy-Rae appeal adjourned again at Tralee Circuit Court with hearing date to be set next month

An appeal by Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae and his brother, Kevin, against the assault convictions they received in 2019 has again been adjourned to next month.

Dean McCarthy jailed for 15 years for shooting mum-of-one Sinead Connolly: ‘I'm happy with what he got'

A Dublin man who shot a mother-of-one after bursting into her flat, leaving her in a wheelchair, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Green Party’s Neasa Hourigan attacks Government for doing ‘nothing’ for ten years to tackle air pollution as turf ban row continues

The war over a proposed ban on turf is continuing within Government after Green Party rebel TD Neasa Hourigan hit out at Fine Gael politicians for doing "nothing" for ten years to tackle air pollution.























































































